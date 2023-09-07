Homicide suspect escapes from Washington, D.C., hospital

A man arrested on a homicide charge escaped from a Washington, D.C., hospital Wednesday, police said.

Christopher Patrick Haynes, 30, escaped from George Washington Hospital at 3:38 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

How he escaped was not clear from the statement. He is not handcuffed, police said.

"Do not engage, call 911 if spotted," the department said.

Temporary and precautionary closures were put in place around the White House, which is less than a mile from the hospital, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said. The Secret Service Uniformed Division was also assisting in the investigation.

George Washington University said it was monitoring the situation near its campus in Foggy Bottom. All evening in-person classes, events and other activities have been canceled, it said on social media.

A shelter-in-place order that had been in effect on the campus was lifted Wednesday night, and the university later said Haynes was no longer believed to be in the area.

Police described Haynes as a Black man with shoulder-length dreadlocks. They had said he was wearing a white suit with one red shoe, but they later said he might be wearing a black T-shirt and gray shorts.

"Haynes was last seen with black handcuffs hanging from his right wrist," police said.

He had been arrested earlier Wednesday in connection with a homicide offense, police said.

More details were not immediately available from police about the circumstances of Haynes' arrest or escape or why he was at the hospital.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com