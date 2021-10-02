Homicide suspect flagged down Tucker County motorist before arrest

Oct. 2—CUMBERLAND, Md. — A North End man wanted in the killing of an elderly city woman and the shooting deaths of his brother and sister-in-law in Ellicott City was arrested Friday morning in West Virginia, according to Cumberland Police.

Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 46, of Pulaski Street, was taken into custody by West Virginia State Police about 8 a.m. after Burnham flagged down a motorist in the area of the Billy Motel in Davis.

The arrest was made by Trooper J.J. Corneilus and Tucker County Sheriff Jacob Kopec after the trooper ran a records check on Burnham and learned he was wanted for the homicides.

"The male individual had flagged down a member of a local fire department and stated he had been forced to kill three people," according to a state police news release.

Police said Burnham was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Corvette stolen after the killings in Ellicott City. A gun was reportedly found inside.

Burnham remained in state police custody Friday afternoon after he appeared before a Tucker County magistrate. He was being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail in Randolph County, pending extradition proceedings for his eventual return to Maryland.

An arrest warrant for Burnham on charges of first-degree murder and vehicle theft was issued Thursday in the killing of 83-year-old Rebecca Reynolds, who was found dead Wednesday evening in her residence in the 500 block of Fourth Street in South Cumberland. Her body had obvious signs of trauma, police said, and her death was ruled a homicide by a state medical examiner.

Reynolds was described by police as an "associate" of Burnham's mother.

Reynolds' 2020 Lincoln vehicle was found abandoned Thursday on Kerger Road in Ellicott City by Howard County police.

It was at that time that Howard County police learned that Burnham's brother resided nearby. Upon going to that residence, police found the bodies of 58-year-old Brian Robinette and his wife, Kelly Sue Robinette, 57.

Police also determined at that time that the victims' Corvette was stolen. A lookout was posted for the stolen Corvette and Burnham as police warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Thursday evening, Allegany County authorities were on the lookout for Burnham, who was reportedly sighted in the eastern end of the county as well as the Irons Mountain area.

Friday afternoon, Ternent said the slayings were "tragic" and he expressed gratitude that "the suspect is in custody before he could do more harm."

The chief said the three homicide investigations "were brought to a successful conclusion through the cooperation of many law enforcement agencies across several jurisdictions along with the support of a vigilant community."

"We appreciate everyone's efforts and support," he said.

Cumberland Police and the C3I Unit continue to investigate the homicide of Reynolds. A search was conducted Thursday at Burnham's Pulaski Street residence.

The chief said it was not yet known which Maryland county Burnham would be returned to first to face charges.

Police said the victims were "targeted" by Burnham, but no motives have been disclosed.

