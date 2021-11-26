Homicide suspect on the run after escape from Pascagoula hospital, sheriff says

A Meridian murder suspect hospitalized for gunshot wounds in a Moss Point shooting escaped custody Friday morning while hospitalized at Singing River Health System, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department press release said.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins was still in his hospital gown when he escaped around 6:15 a.m. Friday after telling a Jackson County sheriff’s deputy he had to go to the restroom, the release said.

The camera footage last captured him wearing a black hoodie and a blanket with a Fleur-de-lis emblem on it wrapped around his waist.

Sheriff Mike Ezell said an investigation is underway to determine how Hopkins managed to slip past a sheriff’s deputy unnoticed to run away.

Hopkins is 6-feet-tall and 185 pounds and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is currently wanted in a double homicide in Meridian.

To report information, call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 228-769-3063 or Mississippi Coast Crimestoppers at 877-787-5898.