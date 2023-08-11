Homicide suspect from St. Louis arrested in Springfield

A man suspected of homicide in St. Louis was arrested Thursday in Springfield following a struggle between the man and law enforcement, police officials said.

Deondre Powell, 29, of St. Louis, was arrested and charged with attempted homicide, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, resisting arrest and aggravated battery of a police officer for his alleged actions Thursday morning in the 2700 block of South MacArthur Boulevard.

The Springfield Police Department said that at 10:52 a.m., officers were assisting members of the U.S. Marshals' Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in apprehending Powell. When Powell was met by the police, he fled on foot with SPD officers giving chase. He was soon taken to the ground but continued to resist arrest and fired shots from a handgun at the officers.

One officer fired his Taser to subdue Powell and take him into custody. Three SPD officers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Powell had two separate warrants for his arrest, one from St. Louis and another from the Illinois Department of Corrections for parole issues. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that Powell was a suspect in both a homicide case and a first-degree domestic assault, with the homicide occurring last Thursday in the 4700 block of Riverview.

SLMPD said that officers found a 30-year-old woman unconscious and barely breathing with a gunshot wound to the head. She was soon transported to an area hospital, where she died.

The domestic assault occurred Monday at the corner of Interstate 70 and Shreve Avenue, with a 19-year-old woman reporting being shot in a car by someone claiming to be her child's father before being thrown from the car while it traveled east on I-70 towards the city.

Powell is currently being held in the Sangamon County Jail awaiting official charges from the Sangamon County State's Attorney's Office. Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact SPD at (217) 788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County CrimeStoppers at (217) 788-8427.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: St. Louis man suspected of homicide arrested in Springfield