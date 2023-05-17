Homicide suspect Torner testifies in own defense, boasted about his Freeland investments, denied killing 'brother'

May 17—WILKES-BARRE — All witnesses who testified against homicide suspect Roberto Torner were "untruthful" or "misspoke," while he took overzealous pride boasting himself as a community leader by investing in rental properties in the Freeland area.

Torner, 50, decided Wednesday morning to testify in his own defense before a Luzerne County jury and Judge David W. Lupas, resulting in closing arguments being pushed to Thursday, the eighth day of his trial.

State police at Hazleton and county detectives charged Torner and his co-defendant, David Alzugaray, 54, with premeditation murder of Jose "Pepe" Herran, 63, at a Torner owned property on North Buck Mountain Road in Foster Township in October 2015.

After Herran was killed, Alzugaray dismembered the body and burned most of the remains in a burn pit while discarding other remains in the Lehigh River

Torner said he had "absolutely nothing to do with any of it."

For nearly 90 minutes while being questioned by his attorney, Robert A. Saurman, Torner told the jury how he moved from New Jersey to Freeland where he began buying rental properties as a businessman. Several of those properties, the North Buck Mountain Road house trailer, a boarding house known as The Cottage, and a former Methodist church known as The Church were instrumental during the trial. Torner was also renovating another building in Freeland to open a restaurant.

Torner turned and faced the jury with each of his long responses to Saurman's questions. At one point, Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola objected to Torner's "non-responsive answer" to a question that had been asked 20 minutes earlier.

Torner described Herran as his counselor, mentor and "brother" having known him since the mid-1980s. When Herran reached out to him in 2015, Torner said he told Herran, who was living in New Jersey, to come to Freeland and he would help him open a bakery.

Story continues

As a business man, Torner explained, Herran opening a bakery made sense as his restaurant could be one of his customers.

Torner said all he wanted to do was to help the Freeland community thrive by opening up closed store fronts.

When Saurman had Torner explain the day Herran was killed, he said he drove to his North Buck Mountain Road property where Alzugaray and Herran were supposed to be burning wood and debris.

Torner said he pulled onto the property, saw smoke and flames, and called out to Herran and Alzugaray as he did not see them. Torner then walked to where he spotted Alzugaray and saw Herran's body on the floor of a chicken coop.

Saurman then had Torner explain what he did after seeing the body.

Torner said he left the property and reported what he saw to Freeland Police Chief Anthony Harris, then went to The Cottage to wait for investigators.

"They never came," Torner said.

Donald Warren, a tenant in The Cottage, Torner's fiancee Liza Robles, and two other witnesses testified Torner and Alzugaray wanted Herran killed.

Torner said their testimony was "untruthful" and they all "misspoke."

On cross-examination by Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Zola who, along with Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin prosecuted, Torner denied he planned, wanted, and was involved in Herran's murder and dismemberment of the body.

Prior to being arrested by state police in February 2020, Torner was interviewed several times by Williams and by a FBI agent. During each interview, Torner wanted protection from being prosecuted if he disclosed information about Herran's whereabouts.

Torner denied he hid three firearms inside a hollow post inside The Church and directed Robles to hide meat cleavers and knives in the attic of The Cottage.

Torner said he purchased the meat cleavers and knives at an auction in 2016, months after Herran was killed and dismembered, to use as Halloween props.

"I had nothing to do with this," Torner said about Herran's murder.

As Torner testified in his own defense, Lupas prohibited Zola and McLaughlin from challenging his credibility as a community leader and businessman in Freeland from using his federal jury conviction on heroin trafficking offenses and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

Lupas said the introduction of Torner's prior bad acts would be "prejudicial."

Torner was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion to 270 months in federal prison in February 2020, about a week after he was arrested for the Herran homicide.

Trial for Alzugaray on criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy to commit homicide and abuse of corpse is scheduled for July.

