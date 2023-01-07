Homicide suspect turns self in; 1 still at large

Jan. 6—One of the suspects in the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano has turned himself in, leaving just one suspect at large.

Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, of Santa Fe, surrendered to New Mexico State Police in Taos around 1 p.m. on Friday, said Juan Ríos, spokesman for the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office. He was then brought to Santa Fe, where sheriff's office investigators were talking to him as of Friday afternoon.

Ponce-Galdeano's body was found in a home in Lone Butte in early December. Other than Rodriguez-Valencia, four other people have been arrested over the course of the past month and charged with involvement in the crime.

One suspect — Edgar Herrera, 31 — remains at large. Ríos said the sheriff's office plans to offer a $1,000 reward through Crime Stoppers for information leading to Herrera's arrest.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed earlier this week, Rodriguez-Valencia, known by the street name "Sicario," faces an open count of murder; a charge of conspiracy to commit murder, robbery and tampering with evidence; and a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The affidavit says sheriff's office investigators believe the case is tied to financial debt, drug trafficking and possible cartel activity. It says Michael Sweeney, another one of the suspects who was arrested on New Year's Day, identified Rodriguez-Valencia as one of several men at Sweeney's home during an altercation in late November that led to Ponce-Galdeano's death.

Ponce-Galdeano, according to court documents, was shot multiple times before Manuel Rios Alderete, 35, killed him by suffocating him with a plastic bag.