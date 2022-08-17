Homicide suspect waives extradition

Aug. 17—GARNER, Iowa. — The man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man south of Albert Lea last week waived extradition Tuesday in a hearing at the Hancock County courthouse.

With the action, Ben Vidal Moreno, 32, is expected to be returned to the custody of Freeborn County in the near future where he will face charges. He had not been transported to Freeborn County as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Moreno was arrested on Thursday in rural Forest City about two days after the alleged shooting of Juan Vasquez Jr., 45, outside of a house at 75463 160th St. south of Albert Lea.

Vasquez died at the scene, and authorities said Moreno fled in a pickup that was at the residence.

Authorities last week said he was arrested at a house at 37153 230th Ave. in Forest City, Iowa, in coordination with the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple criminal charges are forthcoming.