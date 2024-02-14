Homicide suspected after firefighters find body in burning Sacramento home; arson arrest made

Sacramento police arrested a man Wednesday on suspicion of arson at a south Sacramento home in which another man’s body was found by firefighters.

Police officers were called just after 7:35 p.m. Tuesday to the 7500 block of Handly Way in the Meadowview neighborhood for reports of a fire in progress, officers said. Sacramento Fire Department personnel battled that blaze engulfed the home, police said.

Firefighters then found one man’s body inside the home. Two people who were inside the home escaped, authorities said.

“The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation,” police said.

However, police arrested a 28-year-old man, who was expected to be booked into downtown Sacramento County Main Jail.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office was expected to identify the victim, pending next-of-kin notification.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sacramento Police Department at 916-808-5471 or the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.