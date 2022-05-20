Homicide suspect's hearing now set for June

May 20—A preliminary hearing for the fifth suspect charged by Meadville Police Department in a July 2021 robbery and homicide has been postponed from today until next month.

The hearing for Martavious K. Stout, 17, of 842 East St., Meadville, now is scheduled for June 30 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Stout's defense attorney, Dustin Cole of Hermitage, requested the hearing be rescheduled.

Stout is one of five people charged by Meadville Police Department in connection with last year's shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris, 19, at Harris' apartment.

Harris was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. during the early-morning hours of July 3.

On Oct. 7, Meadville police filed charges of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and conspiracy to commit theft against Stout. They had been searching for Stout since then, but had been unable to locate him. Stout showed up at Meadville's police station with family members on May 10 and and turned himself in to authorities.

Stout is being housed at the Edmund L. Thomas Juvenile Detention Center in Erie without bond as homicide is a non-bondable offense.

The four others charged in connection with Harris' death — Timothy T. Bolden, 26; Kavan M. Boitnott, 17; Qwamae D. Sherene, 18; and Jayden I. Speed, 19, all of Meadville — already were in custody.

Bolden, Boitnott, Sherene and Speed are being held in the county jail without bond on various charges for their alleged roles in Harris' death.