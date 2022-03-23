Homicide suspect's preliminary hearing is rescheduled

Mar. 23—The preliminary hearing for a Meadville man charged in connection with a July 2021 robbery and homicide at a city apartment has been moved to next month.

Timothy T. Bolden was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing today on Meadville Police Department charges of criminal homicide, robbery, criminal trespass and conspiracy to commit burglary plus two felony counts of burglary. He also is charged with single misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, conspiracy to commit simple assault, and conspiracy to commit theft.

Bolden, 25, of 9629 Franklin Pike, is charged by police in connection with the July 3 shooting death of Nathaniel E. Harris, 19, at apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. early that morning. Bolden is one of five people charged with homicide in connection with Harris' death.

Bolden was arrested March 9 at an apartment in Edinboro by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force which had been assisting in the search for him.

Bolden's preliminary hearing has been rescheduled to April 8 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.

The other four suspects in the case are Meadville teens — Kavan M. Boitnott, 17; Qwamae D. Sherene, 18; Jayden I. Speed, 18; and Martavious K. Stout, 17.

Bolden, Boitnott, Sherene and Speed remain lodged in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown without bond. Stout remains at large.

Boitnott, Sherene and Speed are scheduled to go to trial in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in May on their respective charges.