Homicide totals drop across nation but rise in Alabama's Capital City

The number of homicides dropped nationwide in 2023, and some communities across Alabama followed that trend.

But 2023 homicides in Montgomery rose over the previous year, police said.

Last year, 75 people died by homicide in Montgomery, said Darryl Albert, the city's police chief. That number was up from 62 in 2022, and it was two less than the total of 77 Montgomery police reported in 2021.

Albert pointed to one positive in the numbers: The Montgomery Police Department made an arrest in 69% of those 75 homicides, which is higher than the national clearance rate of 40%. Regardless, “75 is 75 too many," Albert said.

Across the state, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reported 12 homicides in 2023, one more than last year. The Gadsden Police Department reported six homicides in 2023, one less than last year.

Law enforcement has not yet released statewide numbers for homicides in 2023, but there were 416 homicides in Alabama in 2022.

Montgomery police made arrests in 69% of homicide cases in 2023, Police Chief Darryl Albert said.

The Council on Criminal Justice reported in July that of the 30 cities it took numbers from in the first half of 2023, homicide numbers fell, showing 202 fewer homicides during the same time last year.

Compared to 2019, violent crime remains elevated. In the first half of 2023, there were 24% more homicides than in first half of 2019 in the study cities, the Council on Criminal Justice reported.

Despite the increase in homicides in Montgomery, Albert said overall violent crime in the city dropped by .6%. The Montgomery department also arrested about 7,200 people and removed 1,717 illegal guns from Montgomery streets, he said.

Montgomery police issued 15,165 officer-to-violator citations, with 2,069 of those coming in the form of speeding tickets. The city's red light cameras resulted in more than 78,000 tickets in 2023. Albert's hope is that the tickets from red light cameras will slow drivers. “That’s the goal for these red light cameras," he said.

MPD responded to about 188,800 calls for service in 2022 and about 178,000 calls for service in 2023. That breaks down to about 14,800 calls for service a month.

“For a department of this size, that’s a lot," Albert said.

Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert speaks as the Montgomery Police Academy holds its graduation ceremony for new law enforcement officers for regional law enforcement agencies in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday October 5, 2023.

Albert said the city plans to expand the Star Center, which allows officers to request camera footage from private citizens who have signed up for the program. To grow the center, Albert will hire civilian workers to help handle the load and expand the center's hours of operation.

He also said he will expand the square footage of the center as well as the amount of equipment it has. “We have a lot of investments that we’ve done," Albert said.

The department has also invested in new cameras, Tasers and new mountain bikes.

“There’s a lot more that we can do to get better, and we’re working hard everyday," Albert said.

More: Homicide Arrests Montgomery sheriff's office charges two men with murder

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: How many homicides did MPD report in 2023?