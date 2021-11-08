Homicide trial begins for Coshocton man charged with killing wife, brother-in-law

COSHOCTON — A jury trial for a Coshocton man accused of killing his wife and brother-in-law starts Tuesday in Coshocton County Common Pleas Court.

Edward "Eddie" L. Young, 42, faces two counts of aggravated murder in the January 4 fatal shootings of his wife, Martha Young, and her brother Joshua Jones at a home in the Olde Hickory subdivision of Canal Lewisville.

The murder counts are unclassified felonies, with a three-year firearm specification and an order to forfeit the weapon in question. Court documents reveal this to be a CPX-2 9 mm handgun.

The charges also carry a repeat violent offender specification. Eddie Young was additionally charged with one count of having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony. He was convicted in March 2012 in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with assault, a second-degree felony.

According to the Coshocton County Sheriff's Office, Eddie Young was taken into custody shortly after the shootings on Jan. 4 following a traffic crash at the intersection of County Road 621 and U.S. 36.

Authorities said both Joshua Jones and Martha Young were shot multiple times. Joshua died on scene and Martha was transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Eddie Young is being held in the Coshocton Justice Center on a $2 million bond.

The trial is scheduled to last until Friday, and jury selection occurred on Monday. Young is being represented by attorney Robert Weir.

Young originally entered a not guilty plea to the charges. In April, the plea was changed to not guilty by reason of insanity. Young, however, refused to participate in a mental status evaluation by the Forensic Diagnostic Center of District Nine, according to court documents. Due to that, Young's mental state at the time of the offense cannot be raised during the trial. Court records show the defense will argue reasonable doubt in the matter.

The prosecution is expected to call between 20 to 34 witnesses and present approximately 100 items of evidence, including photos, videos, audio from 911 calls, witness testimony, clothing, bullet fragments, murder weapon, lab results and more.

Joshua and Martha were the children of George Jones Sr. and Merit Jones Rutland. The pair helped with their father's business, Grandmom Minnie's Munchies food trailer. The business is named for George's mothers and sells confections at various local events.

