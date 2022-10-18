Homicide trial is postponed until January

Oct. 18—The homicide trial for an Erie man charged by Pennsylvania State Police with fatally shooting his estranged wife at a Conneaut Lake-area home last year has been postponed until January.

The trial of Daryl S. Gillespie had been scheduled to start Monday in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

Gillespie, 29, is charged with homicide and burglary for the Sept. 14, 2021, shooting death of Christina Ruhl-Farnsworth, 23, at a home on State Route 618 in Sadsbury Township, on the west side of Conneaut Lake.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Shell ruled Ruhl-Farnsworth's death a homicide due to two .22-caliber gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the face.

State police allege Gillespie traveled from Erie County to the Sadsbury Township residence during the morning hours of Sept. 14 and shot Ruhl-Farnsworth in a bedroom as she slept. She was found dead at the home that afternoon. Ruhl-Farnsworth shared the Sadsbury home with her young daughter, her father and and her father's male roommate.

Gillespie was arrested in Erie the night of the shooting following an interview with state police.

Police said the couple were going through marital problems.

Gillespie remains lodged in county jail, Saegertown, where he has been held without bail since his arrest. Homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.