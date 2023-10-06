Homicide trial set in Butler Township fatal shooting of teen

Oct. 6—WILKES-BARRE — A Black Creek Township teenager accused with fatally shooting a 17-year-old girl inside her Butler Township home learned Friday he will face trial in 2024.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough scheduled the trial of Alan Jay Meyers to begin June 3.

Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton charged Meyers, then 17, with fatally shooting Kassadey Matulevich inside her Sand Hollow Drive home on Aug. 27, 2022. Meyers and Matulevich, students at Hazleton Area, were involved in a relationship that apparently turned sour when Meyers began talking to a 14-year-old girl, according to court records.

Matulevich was a cheerleader at Hazleton Area.

Vough scheduled Meyers' trial date during a status conference Friday.

Assistant district attorneys Jarrett Ferentino and Jessica Miraglia said the exchange of evidence, called discovery, with Meyers' attorneys, Matthew T. Muckler and William L. Stephens Jr., has been ongoing without issues.

A week long trial is expected.

Recently, Vough denied a request by Meyers' attorneys to decertify the homicide charge and transfer the case to juvenile court.

Meyers is facing charges of criminal homicide, possession of a firearm by a minor and two counts of tampering with evidence. He remains jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.