Homicide trial set for week of Aug. 16

Aug. 6—SUNBURY — Accused killer Brian Heffner is set for trial on homicide charges in Northumberland County Court in less than two weeks.

Heffner, 40, of Coal Township, is accused of firing the gun used to kill Sean Maschal, 33, of Mount Carmel, in Mount Carmel Township on Sept. 12, 2017. The jury selection is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Aug. 16 with the trial to start the next day on Aug. 17.

On Thursday, during a pre-trial conference, both defense attorneys John L. McLaughlin and co-counsel Michael P. Dennehy, of Danville, and Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward told President Judge Charles Saylor that they were ready for trial. The defense attorneys requested a meeting in chambers to discuss final items and then returned to open court to declare they were ready for trial.

The trial is only expected to last one week, the attorneys said.

Seward said there are still a few questions about an expert report. He said he must schedule a meeting to review exhibits.

Witnesses Robert Villari, 34, of Coal Township, and David Matthew Brown, 37, of Ashland, told police that Heffner was the one who fired the gun and killed Maschal. Maschal was found the next day, off Route 901 in a wooded section of Mount Carmel Township, east of Locust Gap. Mount Carmel Township Police arrested Heffner on April 12, 2018, and charged him with 14 counts, including homicide, aggravated assault and robbery.

Brown pleaded guilty in July to felony counts of criminal conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property and hindering apprehension and a misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse. He is scheduled for sentencing at 2 p.m. Sept. 27 in front of Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.

According to court documents, Brown helped Heffner conceal evidence of the homicide, knowing he was making those items unavailable to officers performing the investigation. He harbored Heffner in his home in Ashland, provided transportation to Heffner before, during and after the homicide, concealed evidence and provided false information, police said.

Police said they didn't call or attempt to call 911 or render aid for Maschal. Instead, they dumped the body in a wooded area near Locust Gap, robbed him and then sold the murder weapon for drugs in Lebanon, police said.

Villari is not charged in the homicide, but, according to the police report, was "present during the time a crime had been committed involving a handgun in Mount Carmel Township" on Sept. 12, 2017, and assisted in getting rid of the gun, bullets and magazine. Villari is charged with two felony counts of owning a firearm as a convicted felon and conspiracy and two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

