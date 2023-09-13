Homicide trial status remains uncertain

Sep. 13—The status of a 2021 Meadville homicide case going to trial this month in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas still was uncertain Tuesday.

Timothy Bolden, 27, and Martavious K. Stout, 19, had been scheduled to go on trial this week on homicide and other counts for their alleged roles in the July 3, 2021, shooting death of Nathaniel Harris.

Meadville Police Department filed charges against the pair, as well as three others, for their alleged roles in the incident. Harris was 19 when he died from multiple gunshot wounds during an early morning armed robbery and burglary at his 376 1/2 Walnut St. apartment.

At a pretrial hearing Friday afternoon, President Judge John Spataro granted Stout's court-appointed defense attorney, Dustin Cole, additional time to discuss a new plea offer with Stout and Stout's mother.

A new offer had been made that day by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, but Stout's mother wanted more time to discuss it with her son, Cole said at the hearing.

Cole and District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo did not discuss the offer in court Friday and both declined to comment on it when asked by a Tribune reporter following that hearing.

In the order granting the motion for additional time, Spataro said a reason was that Stout was only 16 at the time of alleged crime.

Spataro's order also stated that jury selection in the case was to begin Tuesday, but would not take place if a plea was accepted by Stout. Another status conference on the trial was to be scheduled by the court for Tuesday or today, according to the order.

However, no jury selection in the case was made Tuesday and today's court schedule does not list the trial.

Judge Spataro's office confirmed to the Tribune late Tuesday afternoon that no word had been received from Cole whether the plea was accepted or the case was to be tried.

Stout's co-defendant, Bolden, wants to have his case separated from Stout's and wants to be tried separately, Kormon Maknoon, his defense attorney, said at last week's hearing.

