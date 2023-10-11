Homicide under investigation in east Charlotte, police say
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.
The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Wenda Place near Idlewild Road.
Major Ryan Jackson told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustrua that police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a home in the area.
At the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased by MEDIC.
Details are limited at this time.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
