Homicide under investigation in east Charlotte, police say

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Charlotte.

The incident occurred just before 5 a.m. on Wenda Place near Idlewild Road.

Major Ryan Jackson told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustrua that police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at a home in the area.

At the scene, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

Details are limited at this time.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

