Homicide under investigation in Sanger, police say. It’s city’s second killing of year

The Sanger police said they were investigating a homicide Tuesday after finding a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Multiple 911 calls reported gunfire about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday near Sequoia and Redwood avenues, which is northeast of Academy and Church avenues, police said.

Officers attempted life-saving efforts, but the man later died at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, police said.

It was not clear what led to the violence, Sanger police said Tuesday. A car believed to be involved was found near Rainbow Road and California Avenue, just north of the city limit, police said.

The killing marked the second in Sanger this year, and the first homicide since February.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call Detective Shaela Edwards at 559-955-1751.