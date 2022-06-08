Homicide unit investigating after body found on Long Neck golf course: Police

The body of a 65-year-old Millsboro man was found on a golf course in Long Neck Tuesday night.

Around 5:40 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the area of the Long Neck and Banks Roads intersection for a report of a dead man "found on the property of the Baywood golf course," according to a news release.

The victim, a 65-year-old Millsboro man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He will be identified by police once his family is notified, police said.

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating and anyone with information should contact Detective A. Bluto at 302-741-2859 or send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police.

Information may be provided anonymously by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers.

