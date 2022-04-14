Homicide unit investigating shooting of Goshen teen

Apr. 14—GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is currently investigating a shooting incident involving a Goshen teen early Thursday morning.

According to Polly Hoover, public information officer with the Goshen Police Department, Goshen police were dispatched to a Goshen home at 5:02 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a 15-year-old gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers reported finding a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head.

"He was rushed to Elkhart General and then airlifted to a hospital in St. Joseph County," Hoover said of the teen. "The Elkhart County Homicide Unit was called in to investigate the incident."

Hoover noted that no additional information regarding the shooting incident is currently available, and the case remains under investigation by the Elkhart County Homicide Unit.

Additional details regarding the case will be provided as they become available.