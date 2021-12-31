Homicide, vaccine rollout in top three on list of year's biggest stories

Dec. 31—Editor's note: A few weeks ago, the Tribune provided readers with what we believe are the most important Crawford County-area stories of the year. We then asked our readers to rank the stories from No. 1 (most important) to No. 12 (least important).

Today, we present story Nos. 3-2. Nos. 12-10 ran Monday, Nos. 9-8 on Tuesday, Nos. 7-6 on Wednesday and Nos. 5-4 on Thursday. Up next is the top story Saturday.

—No. 3: A 19-year-old is shot and killed in an apartment near Diamond Park: An alleged attempted robbery by a group of mostly teens left another teen dead in a Walnut Street apartment after an early morning robbery last July.

Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, was shot three times just after 3 a.m. on July 3 and died inside his upstairs apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St. due to a gunshot wound to the head, according to police.

Three teens remain in custody in Crawford County jail, facing criminal homicide and other charges in connection with the incident. Authorities continue to search for another teen who was allegedly meant to play the role of "inside man" and a 25-year-old who encountered the teens on their way to the incident and allegedly joined in.

As disturbing as the killing less than two blocks from Diamond Park was, details emerging from subsequent arrests and court hearings have painted an even more shocking picture of what allegedly happened.

In a November hearing for two of his alleged co-conspirators, Qwamae Sherene testified that he had skipped a Friday afternoon football practice and instead spent an evening "smoking and chilling" as he and three other teens hatched a plan to rob Harris, who they believed would have both cash and marijuana in his apartment.

Sherene, who was 17 at the time of the incident and now faces criminal homicide and other charges, was testifying against Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, who is accused by Meadville police of actually firing the shots that struck Harris, and Jayden Isaiah Speed, 18, who faces criminal homicide and other charges for his alleged role in the break-in.

Also facing charges in the incident are Martavious Kendre Stout, who was 16 at the time, and Timothy T. Bolden, 25, neither of whom has been apprehended. According to Sherene's testimony, Stout, who was inside the apartment at the time of the break-in, was supposed to leave the apartment door unlocked and text the others regarding the cash and marijuana, but did neither.

Sherene, Boitnott and Speed encountered Bolden as they walked to Harris' apartment, Sherene testified. Bolden decided to join the break-in and, like Boitnott, brought a gun, according to Sherene.

Stout faces three conspiracy charges as well as one count of criminal homicide. Bolden faces robbery and criminal trespass charges for his alleged role but has not been charged in the homicide.

Sherene, the first of the alleged participants to be apprehended, was arraigned on July 7 and waived his preliminary hearing the next month.

Speed was arraigned Oct. 1 and Boitnott was arraigned Oct. 22. Boitnott was apprehended in the 300 block of West Eighth Street in Erie by the U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force. Trials for Sherene, Boitnott and Speed are tentatively expected for early 2022.

—No. 2: Vaccine distribution begins, accelerates and sputters: The 2021 story voted by readers as the year's second-most important actually started in late 2020.

A major step in the battle against the pandemic came with the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, and it came at a time when the effects of the pandemic were being felt more strongly than at any previous time.

On Dec. 15, 2020, Titusville Area Hospital became one of seven Pennsylvania hospitals to receive a shipment of COVID-19 vaccine. Titusville received 975 doses were designated for health care workers in the Titusville area.

The shipment, which arrived on a Tuesday, came after 13 COVID-related deaths occurred the previous weekend and on the same day that Crawford County appeared as the No. 3 region on a New York Times list of "where the outbreak is worst now." More than 350 new COVID cases were reported over the weekend. An outbreak at the State Correctional Institution at Cambridge Springs infected 575 of 919 inmates and 33 staff members. Dozens of cases were reported at county nursing homes, including 52 of 114 residents at the Crawford County Care Center in addition to 21 staff cases.

Meadville Medical Center received a similar shipment on Dec. 17, 2020, as vaccine supplies began arriving at hospitals across the state.

Vaccinations immediately followed, with health care workers, emergency responders, those over 75 and people with underlying health conditions receiving top priority.

But running hand-in-hand with the story of vaccine distribution has been the story of vaccine resistance. In fact, because doses remained in early shipments after the vaccine was offered to those in top-priority categories, MMC continued further down the eligible categories, offering vaccinations to education workers and others.

In early January, Meadville officials reported that all of the city's 34 emergency responders had been offered vaccinations. About 24 percent had opted to be vaccinated. In Conneaut School District, 144 of 244 employees signed up to receive vaccinations when they were first offered. Crawford Central School District reported that "just under 50 percent" had been vaccinated.

While some were not immediately interested, vaccination distribution efforts in the county led by MMC continued as eligibility was expanded to include those 65 and older in mid-January. By mid-April vaccine eligibility was expanded to all adults 16 and over. At the same time, Pennsylvania Department of Health reported that 19,422 people — about 23 percent — in Crawford County had been fully vaccinated.

When Crawford Central hosted a vaccine clinic for eligible students at Meadville Area Senior High School in late April, about 65 people — less than 12 percent of eligible students — signed up.

By early October, MMC was offering third doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Initial doses were widely available to any who wanted one. The COVID-related death toll in Crawford County was up to 189 and 35,008 county residents, just over 41 percent, were fully vaccinated, according to PDH.

The county went from July 1 to Aug. 10 without any reported COVID-related deaths. In the subsequent months, the number of COVID-related deaths in the county has increased from 166 to 263, the most recent involving an 89-year-old woman on Wednesday.

As the second year of the pandemic now gives way to the third and the omicron variant proves even easier to spread, the number of new COVID cases reported each day has soared to record numbers nationwide, averaging about 265,000. New vaccinations have trickled off in Crawford County and booster shots have not kept pace with the rate of initial vaccinations earlier in the year.

According to PDH, 37,990 county residents have been fully vaccinated — nearly 45 percent of the population. Since mid-August, 15,501 people in the county have received booster shots.

