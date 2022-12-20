Homicide by vehicle preliminary hearing is now set for January

Dec. 20—TITUSVILLE — The preliminary hearing for an Erie woman who Pennsylvania State Police at Corry say killed her boyfriend in an April 2021 crash in Bloomfield Township will be next month.

Randi L. Cook, 34, was to have had a preliminary hearing Monday on homicide by vehicle and other charges before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville. However, the hearing has been rescheduled to Jan. 30 before Nicols.

Cook is accused by state police with being the driver of a sport utility vehicle that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck at 2:45 p.m. April 8, 2021, at Rockdale and King roads in Bloomfield Township.

The crash killed Jamie L. Higley, 34, of Union City, who was a front-seat passenger in the SUV driven by Cook, according to police.

According to the criminal complaint, Cook was driving the SUV a high rate of speed when the vehicle crested a hill on Rockdale Road and collided head-on with the truck.

Higley, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was Cook's boyfriend, according to the arrest affidavit filed with the complaint.

Cook and Kenneth L. Muller, 36, and Cody J. Bille, 30, both of Union City and who were two passengers in the rear of the SUV, were injured, the affidavit said.

In an interview at the scene, Cook told police that she, Higley, Muller and Bille all had smoked methamphetamine about one hour prior to the crash, the affidavit said.

A search warrant on Cook's medical records pertaining to her treatment at UPMC Hamot resulting from the crash indicated Cook's urine contained positive levels of methamphetamine and barbiturates, the affidavit said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck, Michael J. Rogers, 51, of Cambridge Springs, wasn't injured, according to state police said.

Cook is accused by state police of one count each of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence, involuntary, careless driving — unintentional death, reckless driving and failure to use seat belts; and two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle.

Story continues

The homicide by vehicle charge and two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle are third-degree felonies; the DUI is an ungraded misdemeanor; involuntary manslaughter is a first-degree misdemeanor; and the careless driving, reckless driving and failure to use seat belt charges are summary counts.

Cook remains free on $20,000 unsecured bond awaiting the preliminary hearing before Nicols.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.