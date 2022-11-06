Homicide victim, 23, killed Sunday morning in shooting near Fort Pierce

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was shot to death early today in a neighborhood in the greater Fort Pierce area, police said.

Vincent Rashawn Green Jr., who had lived in Port St. Lucie, was fatally shot shortly after 6 a.m. near the 100 block of Hilton Drive, the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the incident appears to be isolated, and a suspect in the shooting has not been identified.

Vincent Rashawn Green Jr.

Sheriff's officials disclosed no other information today about the circumstances of the shooting. Deputies ask that anyone with information about the incident call 772-462-3230 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

This story will be updated.

Lina Ruiz is TCPalm's watchdog reporter for Martin County. You can reach her at lina.ruiz@tcpalm.com, on Twitter @Lina_Ruiz48 or at 321-501-3845.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: St. Lucie Sheriff: 23-year-old killed in shooting near Fort Pierce