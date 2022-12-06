Homicide victim’s autopsy set for Wednesday morning, Thurston Coroner says

A woman who was found shot to death east of Lacey early Monday is set to be examined Wednesday morning, the Thurston County Coroner said.

The woman is expected to be identified then, Coroner Gary Warnock said.

About 2 a.m. Monday, deputies were dispatched to the Copper Wood Apartments on Copper Wood Lane, which is near the 9100 block of Martin Way East.

Deputies were acting on a tip from a family member after the suspect, the woman’s boyfriend, allegedly confessed to the family member that he had shot and killed her.

Pierce County deputies later took the 25-year-old Graham, Washington, man into custody and transferred him to Thurston deputies.

The man has been booked on suspicion of second-degree murder, according to Thurston County Jail information.