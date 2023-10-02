Homicide victim in Englewood ID'd as authorities continue to investigate

A Bronx man has been identified as the victim of a homicide in Englewood early Saturday morning.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office announced Sunday night that Jason Hidalgo, 35, was shot dead inside a residence on Mevan Avenue in Englewood.

Prosecutor Mark Musella stated in a release that "the shooting appears to be an isolated incident."

Police received a 911 around 5:55 a.m. about the shooting and discovered Hidalgo dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside the residence.

The investigation by the prosecutor's office and the Englewood Police Department is ongoing.

On Saturday, Mayor Michael Wildes said there is "no perceptible risk" to community residents.

"I've been given every assurance that the community is not at risk and that this is under control," he said.

