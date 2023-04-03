Homicide victim found dead along South Tacoma Way identified by medical examiner

A man who was found dead in a tree line last month along South Tacoma Way was identified Monday by the medical examiner. Tacoma police are investigating the man’s death.

Brock Watkins, 58, died of sharp and blunt-force injuries, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office said in a news release. The office said Watkins lived in Tacoma, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Tacoma Police Department has released few details about the killing. Watkins’ body was found March 25 near the 400 block of South Tacoma Way. Police previously said Tacoma Fire Department personnel responded after dispatchers received reports of a man on the ground with signs of head trauma.

Watkins was declared dead at the scene. Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to investigate.

No arrests have been made. It’s unclear when Watkins is thought to have been killed and if he died where he was found or if his remains were moved there. In a phone call Monday, a police spokesperson had no further information to provide.

Watkins’ death was the ninth homicide in Tacoma. A 10th victim, a 16-year-old boy, died in a shooting March 29. Four more homicides have been recorded in Pierce County’s cities and towns. At this time last year, Tacoma had 15 killings and the county total was 34.