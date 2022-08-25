Homicide victim found in Delhi orchard identified as 28-year-old man, Merced corner says

The Merced County Sheriff Corner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found inside a vehicle earlier this month as 28-year-old Jorge Davis Valles Carrillo of Delhi, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies responded to the call of an abandoned vehicle at the orchard in the area of Sycamore Street and Bloss Avenue in Delhi on Aug. 12. According to authorities, deputies found Carilllo deceased when they arrived on scene.

Authorities said no arrests have been made in connection with the death, which is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau at 209-385-7472. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.