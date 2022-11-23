Homicide victim found inside car in Livingston identified by Merced County Coroner

The Merced County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has identified a man shot and killed in Livingston on Nov. 19 as Crispin Tafolla-Bravo, 22, according to Sheriff’s spokesperson Michelle Oliver.

Officers responded to the area of Celia Drive and Hickory Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 19, after receiving a report of a vehicle that had been parked with the engine left running for about 30 to 40 minutes, according to authorities. When officers arrived they located Tafolla-Bravo in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Tafolla-Bravo is a Merced County resident who lived in the Livingston area at some point.

Livingston Police Detective-Sgt. John Ramirez on Wednesday said authorities continue to investigate the incident and no suspects have been identified or arrested. Police said a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective-Sgt. John Ramirez or Detective Hector Becerra by calling the Livingston Police Department at 209-394-7916.