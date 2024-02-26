Homicide victim had defensive wounds

Feb. 26—WILKES-BARRE — Surveillance footage showing Anthony Dion Shaw purchasing a folding knife at a now-closed Kmart hours before his on-again, off-again girlfriend Cindy Lou Ashton was found dead will be shown during his Luzerne County criminal homicide trial this week, prosecutors said.

First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross along with assistant district attorneys Brian Coleman and Gerry Scott began their prosecution against Shaw, 47, of East Orange, N.J., charged with fatally stabbing Ashton, 39, inside her Nicholson Street apartment in Wilkes-Barre Township on May 1, 2018.

Ashton's body was found during a welfare check by Wilkes-Barre Township police Sergeant Thomas Elick Jr. on May 2, 2018, when she failed to show for work and respond to numerous text messages from co-workers.

During his brief opening statement before President Judge Michael T. Vough, Ross said Shaw intended and planned to kill Ashton in a murder he described as a "ferocious domestic attack," noting Ashton suffered more than 20 stab wounds to her neck and chest areas.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Anthony Stempien, a member of the Troop P Forensic Services Unit, testified Ashton's body was found in a bathroom that was covered with blood. Stempien said Ashton had defensive wounds to both her hands and whoever attacked her also sustained bloody injuries as blood covered bandage packages were found inside the apartment.

Surveillance footage of Shaw with bandages around his hands will also be shown during his trial.

Cheryl McCoy, Ashton's aunt who lived in the apartment building, testified she was with Ashton for about one hour in the evening hours of May 1, 2018, when Shaw walked into her apartment and immediately went to the bathroom. Earlier the same day, Shaw went to the Odyssey Fitness Center with McCoy's husband, Tracey McCoy.

After Ashton's body was found, retired Wilkes-Barre Township police detective Michael Anditis said surveillance video from homes on Ketchum Street recorded a man parking Ashton's vehicle, about a block away from her apartment.

Shaw's attorney, David W. Lampman II, said the video of Ashton's vehicle being parked does not clearly identify his client.

Prosecutors played body camera footage recorded by an East Orange, N.J., police officer who conducted a welfare check on Shaw at his apartment on May 4, 2018.

On the body camera footage, Shaw was found with self-inflicted slash wounds to his neck and two blood covered knives on a bedroom dresser. Police in East Orange further found a hand-written note allegedly written by Shaw to Ashton's family inside his apartment.

A co-worker of Ashton's, John Tomkowsky, described Ashton as "care-free, motivated, very nice and a relaxed person." Tomkowsky said he called 911 seeking a welfare check on Ashton when she did not respond to text messages and emails on May 2, 2018.

Vough is presiding over Shaw's trial as he opted to have a non-jury trial.

Testimony continues Monday afternoon.