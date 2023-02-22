Homicide victim ID'd as police arrest accused killer in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Tommy McCall tried to slap Derick Pinkney during an argument as they were with others playing cards or dominoes.

Pinkney, 30, stood and took several steps away from McCall, 54, during the Feb. 17 incident on Avenue K.

While Pinkney stepped back, he pulled a handgun from his pants, firing three shots into McCall — killing him — as McCall tried to flee.

The new details of what investigators said happened that day were revealed in a recently-released affidavit supporting Pinkney’s arrest by Fort Pierce police on a murder charge.

Police about 8:14 p.m. went to the 2500 block of Avenue K regarding a gunshot wound.

Pinkney told an officer “he was the shooter” and handed over his driver’s license. Another officer recovered the firearm from Pinkney’s waistband.

Pinkney declined to speak about the incident and asked for an attorney.

McCall, with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and one to the arm, was leaning against a wall in a seated position. McCall’s listed address is in the 500 block of North 19th Street in Fort Pierce.

He was conscious and gasped for air when officers arrived but couldn’t respond. He was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce and pronounced dead.

Security footage showed Pinkney sitting with several other people at a table playing dominoes or cards with McCall.

An argument happened, and McCall tried to slap Pinkney “during the course of the verbal argument while in a seated position,” the affidavit states.

“Derick then stood up and took several steps away from Tommy,” the affidavit states. “As Derick was stepping back he pulled a handgun out of his pants and fired three shots into Tommy as Tommy was attempting to flee.”

Pinkney, of the 300 block of North 15th Street in Fort Pierce, was arrested the day of the incident and taken to the St. Lucie County Jail.

He was held there Wednesday without bond, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Pinkney’s attorney is listed as “public defender unknown.”

A person at the public defender's office in Fort Pierce Wednesday reported an attorney hasn’t been assigned to the case.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Murder arrest made as man shot three times in Fort Pierce