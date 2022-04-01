Homicide victim identified

Apr. 1—The man who died after an early morning shooting on Thursday in Dalton has been identified as Kenneth Ray Townsend, 62, according to the Dalton Police Department.

The shooting is still under investigation and there have been no arrests.

Police were called to Townsend's apartment at 801 Selvidge St. at 2:51 a.m. on Thursday with a report that a man had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Townsend with gunshot wounds to his arm and chest. Townsend was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died shortly after.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Jason Robinson at (706) 278-9085, ext. 9-180.