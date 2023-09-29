Homicide victim identified 30 years after remains found in wooded area of Daytona Beach
Homicide victim identified 30 years after remains found in wooded area of Daytona Beach
Homicide victim identified 30 years after remains found in wooded area of Daytona Beach
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
The Giants went from an NL West title to below .500.
Spooky season is here and we're thriving.
Be still my Mary Jane-loving heart. The post Wait, I can’t stop thinking about how perfect these expensive-looking J.Crew Mary Janes are appeared first on In The Know.
It can be hard to navigate the aftermath of flooding, but there are ways to keep safe from floodwaters
It's Biossance's serum to the rescue for this Hollywood favorite — get it now for $15 off!
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jaguars vs. Falcons in London.
Led by Johan Rojas, Grayson Rodriguez and Evan Carter, here are some names baseball fans will want to learn.
Players who bet on NFL games will now automatically be suspended for a full year — and two years if they bet on their own team.
Welcome to transitional weather heaven.
Also for the taking: Samsung, Keurig, CeraVe, Crocs, Bissell and Crest — starting at a fall-tastic $12.
To find the best deals on CDs, shop for one that combines the best CD rates, a term that matches your savings goal, and a minimum deposit that fits your budget.
Bachelor Nation, it's time to go to paradise...
As someone who usually hates adult backpacks, this one took me by surprise. It's sleek, slim, has compartments for everything and is even waterproof!
Two large equity funds came out of the gate this week. Earlier this year we covered how Liquidity Group, a growth-stage debt financier, raised $40 million and launched a $250 million debt fund for tech companies. Backers included Apollo (private equity, and Yahoo!
Nearly three years after the Arecibo Observatory's main telescope collapsed, the NSF has awarded $5.5 million in funding to four institutions who will transform it into a STEM education center.
Add them to your Amazon cart right now.
Fury and Usyk came close to striking a deal at the end of 2022, but it fell apart over a disagreement on the percentage split for a potential rematch.
It's Gerry Turner's turn to find love. Here's how to watch 'The Golden Bachelor.'
Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.