Homicide victim identified by Fresno police. He was driving; passenger hurt in crash

Fresno police on Monday identified the man who was killed during the weekend while driving in central Fresno.

While driving a car with an unnamed 27-year-old woman about 3:20 a.m. Saturday, Dominique Bustamante, 41, was shot near Maroa and Clinton avenues, police said in an update Monday morning.

Multiple shots were picked up by the Fresno Police Department’s ShotSpotter electronic detection system, police said. Officers were told a vehicle had crashed after the gunfire.

The dark-colored vehicle was struck multiple times while going east on Clinton, police said, and then crashed into a parked car on the north side of the street, east of Maroa.

Bustamante was struck once and pronounced dead at the scene. The woman wasn’t shot, but suffered minor injuries in the crash, police said.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and later released, police said.

Bustamante’s killing was the 36th homicide of the year in the city of Fresno. There had been 42 at this point in 2021, according to police.

Multiple shell casings were found in the intersection, police said.

Detectives were canvassing for surveillance video and trying to find any witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Dominique Bustamante, 41