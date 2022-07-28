Homicide victim made it to Charlotte emergency room, but died at entrance, CMPD says

A homicide victim managed to get as far as the emergency room entrance before dying from a gunshot wound, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, at Atrium Health University City in northeast Charlotte.

“Officers responded to Atrium University in reference to a subject who arrived with a gunshot wound,” CMPD said in a news release.

“The victim was pronounced deceased at the entrance to the Emergency Room.”

CMPD detectives suspect the shooting took place in 10000 block of John Adams Drive in the University City area.

Homicide Unit detectives have determined the shooting took place in 10000 block of John Adams Drive in the University City area. The street is near the intersection of Interstate 85 and W. Mallard Creek Church Road.

Investigators have not said if there is a suspect in the shooting.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” CMPD says.

Tips can also be offered through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.

