Coconino County

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it identified a person whose body was found near Flagstaff in October 2020.

The victim was identified as 56-year-old David Clark Wilkinson, according to authorities. Sheriff’s Office investigators and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the person was a victim of a homicide.

“In January 2023 analysis of the DNA sample connected the victim to a specific family tree, one member of which could not be located or accounted for,” the statement said.

Wilkinson’s remains were found in a shallow grave north of Flagstaff near the Lava Caves off U.S. 180. At the time of the discovery, the victim's body was unidentifiable due to the advanced decomposition his body had undergone.

“David was known to have been in northern Arizona prior to the body being located, and a missing persons flyer was issued in an attempt to find him,” according to the statement.

Officials also said Wilkinson was known to frequent Phoenix and Prescott during 2019 and 2020. The statement added that they believe he could have been traveling with dogs in his 1997 Toyota Paseo.

“It is believed he was camping in the Prescott National Forest and the Coconino National Forest and may have approached other campers in those areas,” according to the statement.

Anyone with information that could be of assistance in the ongoing investigation or who had contact with Wilkinson in the months before his death is asked to contact the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Homicide victim near Flagstaff identified years after death