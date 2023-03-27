Homicide victim near Kerman identified. DA’s Office will determine if shooting justified

The victim of a deadly shooting near Kerman was identified Monday by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Paul Valenzuela, 40, of Kerman was killed Saturday before 6 p.m. at Jensen and Yuba avenues, according to the coroner.

Deputies were called to the area and found Valenzuela withering from a gunshot wound, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said. He died a short time later.

Detectives were investigating to determine what led up to the shooting, which took place in an orchard during a disturbance involving four men, including Valenzuela, said spokesman Tony Botti.

The person believed to be the shooter was detained on Saturday, but had not been arrested as of Monday, Botti said.

Detectives are preparing to turn the case over Fresno County District Attorney prosecutors, who will determine if the shooting was justified, Botti said.

Detectives asked that anyone with information about the case contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.