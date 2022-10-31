Homicide victim in Portsmouth

Oct. 31—On October 29, at approximately 4:52 p.m., Portsmouth 911 dispatch center received a call that a resident had discovered a deceased male in the area of the 1200 block of Linden Avenue. Portsmouth Police patrol officers and Portsmouth Fire/EMS responded to the location and did locate a deceased male lying behind a shed in the 1200 block of Linden Avenue.

Portsmouth Police Detective Division responded and took over the investigation. The initial investigation indicated that the deceased male was a victim of homicide. The Scioto County Coroner's Office responded and transported the deceased to Montgomery County for an autopsy and final determination on cause of death.

The victim's identity is not being released at this time. If anyone has any information about this apparent homicide, please contact Detective Shepherd at 740-3454-1600.