Homicide victim shot multiple times in southeast Charlotte, CMPD says

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the death of a person shot multiple times Wednesday in southeast Charlotte.

Just before 11 p.m, police responded to in the 6000 block of Pineburr Road in the Independence area, CMPD said in a news release early Thursday morning.

When they arrived, officers discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, police said.

The victim’s identity was not released and police did not provide additional information as to what may have led up to the shooting. A homicide investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.