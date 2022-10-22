Homicide victim shot while being robbed after winning at dice game

Tayla T. Zolicoffer Jr.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled the name of Terrence Dunigan.

PEORIA — The city’s latest homicide victim was shot during a robbery attempt after he had been doing well at a dice game.

But while the man charged in connection with Terrence Dunigan’s death on Saturday admits he set up the robbery, he denied being the shooter.

Tayla T. Zolicoffer Jr., 19, of 5812 N. Frostwood Parkway appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on the single count of first-degree murder in connection with the Sept. 5 shooting of Dunigan.

He asked Peoria County Judge Derek Asbury to hold off on his bond hearing as his parents had hired an attorney. The judge opted to wait on setting bond, but still went ahead with the probable cause portion of the hearing.

Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Ramos told the judge that several people had gathered that evening for a dice game at an apartment.

In an interview later with police and based upon text messages from Zolicoffer’s phone, it appears Dunigan was targeted because he had been doing well at the dice game.

Zolicoffer’s charge alleges “felony murder,” or that he was committing a forcible felony, in this case robbery, when he shot Dunigan.

Dunigan was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:44 p.m. Saturday, about 90 minutes after police were called to the 3300 block of West Woodhill Lane.

Officers found Dunigan, of Peoria, there with a gunshot wound to his side. Preliminary autopsy findings indicate he likely died instantly. His death was the city's eighth homicide of the year.

Zolicoffer will be back in court on Tuesday, when a judge will set his bond. If convicted, he faces at least 20 and possibly up to 60 years behind bars.

