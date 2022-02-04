Homicide victim was suspect in December fatality; warrant issued five days before death

Johndrick Oliphant, 19, was found dead in the 4200 block of Stone Road on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Oliphant was the youngest of three children.

A man who was found dead last week in south Augusta was wanted on murder charges.

Johndrick Oliphant, 19, was found dead in the 4200 block of Stone Road with a gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 28. No suspect has been identified in the homicide but Richmond County investigators were looking for a blue 2016-2019 Nissan Sentra that they believe was involved in the shooting. The vehicle was located Tuesday.

Oliphant was charged with murder on Jan. 24 in the December death of Khalil Baker, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office confirmed. A warrant for Oliphant's arrest had been issued at least five days before his death.

No other information is being provided in regard to the two cases.

Baker, 23, was shot and killed at a residence on the 500 block of Richmond Hill Road West on Dec. 1. No other suspect has been named in relation to Baker's death.

Oliphant's mother, Sharita Roberts, said she received the call about her son being killed when she was at work at the Jefferson County jail. Oliphant was the youngest of three children.

Johndrick Oliphant was found dead with at least one gunshot wound on Stone Road on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

“That is a part of me that I’m never going to get over. That is a piece of me that is gone,” Roberts said.

She said investigators had interrogated her a couple of days before her son was killed, but said she didn't know what her son did or didn't do.

"Johndrick was 19, he wasn't going to tell me what he (did). He is grown and I wasn't keeping up with what he (did)," Roberts said.

She said her son was a “mama’s boy” and she will miss how he would tell jokes and enjoy being around family.

“It’s hurtful, that’s something I’ll never get over,” Roberts said.

A deadly month

Oliphant was one of five people killed in four different homicides in Augusta in January. He was also one of the three victims under 21 that were killed in Augusta.

Oliphant's uncle Quentin Dogan said it’s concerning to hear about the recent homicides. It’s gotten to the point, he feels, that people are going to have to start to protect themselves just to make sure they don’t become the latest victim.

“You don’t know when or where or how it’s going to happen. A lot of people are forced to have protection that don’t really want to have protection but need to have protection because anything can happen,” he said.

For Roberts and her family, Johndrick's death has added to an already difficult time. Her brother was killed in 2019 and her cousin died last year. She said the family is struggling now that this new tragedy has occurred.

“My brother was driving trucks in South Carolina, and he was killed. We don’t know what happened with that. I’m still grieving from that, I’m still grieving from my cousin,” she said. “I’m never going to be right. My family is not doing good at all.”

With no suspects arrested in her son’s death, Roberts said it’s frustrating to know those responsible are still out there. She hopes, when caught, they feel the same pain she is feeling right now.

Roberts said she is trying to keep the memory of her son alive and think about the good times they had during the past 19 years.

“He would always live through me because he is a part of me. He might not be in my presence but he will always be in my heart,” she said.

Information needed

Anyone with information about the case can contact Investigator Walter McNeil at (706) 821-1078 or any on-duty investigator with the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

