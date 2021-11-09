Homicide victims: 28 people died in Indianapolis in October. These are their names.

Editor's note: Each month, IndyStar will publish a list of victims of criminal homicides and what we know about them. This information is compiled using data from Indianapolis police, court records and interviews with family and friends of those killed. IndyStar is making this article free as a public service — please consider supporting this important work with a subscription.

If your loved one was a victim of homicide this year and you'd like to share their story, please email reporter Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com.

Anyone with information that could help a homicide investigation should call the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

——

Indianapolis had another deadly October.

Twenty-eight people were either shot, stabbed or beaten to death within 31 days. The level of violence mirrored the high number of criminal homicides in October last year, with 30 killed in 2020.

The city recorded nearly a homicide a day throughout the month, bringing Indianapolis closer and closer to breaking its 2020 homicide record of 245 people killed.

The violence in October, and September, became rampant enough that a 72-hour ceasefire was called by community members for Halloween weekend. That call for peace ended just over two days later with the fatal shooting of a man early Halloween morning.

The city had recorded 214 criminal homicides by the end of October.

Here are the names of the victims.

Gun violence analysis: 'Street groups' involved in 39% homicides in Indianapolis

October

Savannah Blevins, 34

Date of homicide: Oct. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Cleared

What we know: Blevins fell victim to murder-suicide in a townhouse on the southeast side of Indianapolis. Police were contacted by family members who told them they could not get in touch with a woman who lived in the residence. Family, property management and police gained entry into the home and found Blevins and a man dead inside. The Marion County Coroner said Blevins was killed before her shooter killed himself. Their relationship has not been released.

Dylan McGinnis, 24

Date of homicide: Oct. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Arrest made

What we know: McGinnis was shot dead in the passenger seat of a car in the 2900 block of East 11th Street, near Rural Street, before 11:30 p.m. A woman in the driver’s seat had been shot in the leg. Police arrested Travis Lang, 23, in the killing. Police said Lang shot McGinnis and the woman during a drug deal.

Demarcus Mack, 27

Date of homicide: Oct. 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Mack was found unresponsive and “suffering from trauma” inside a car on the east side. Police initially labeled the case as a death investigation, but later determined Mack’s death was a homicide. The Marion County Coroner’s Office ruled he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Fabian Morgan, 34

Date of homicide: Oct. 5

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Morgan was found shot to death near the intersection of East 13th and North Denny streets, just east of North Sherman Drive.

Jerica Mitchell, 26

Date of homicide: Oct. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Arrest

What we know: Police found Mitchell shot to death inside a car after patrolling officers spotted the vehicle in a field on the southeast side of the city after midnight. Court records show Mitchell’s boyfriend was arrested in the killing hours after police found her. Police identified Charles Milton Harvey as a suspect after receiving a tip that he told someone he shot his girlfriend when she reached for his gun during a fight in the car.

Carlos Starks, 34

Date of homicide: Oct. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Starks after they were called to the 2100 block of East 30th Street, near Caroline Avenue, to reports of a person shot. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died.

Joshua Vaughns, 28

Date of homicide: Oct. 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Vaughns was shot to death in a home in the 600 block of Eugene Street. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition – where he later died.

Derrick Williams, 25

Date of homicide: Oct. 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Williams shot dead near Mitthoeffer Road and Chris Drive just east of downtown.

Antonia “Toni” Macri-Reiner, 69

Date of homicide: Oct. 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Arrest

What we know: Macri-Reiner was shot and killed during a likely home invasion in the Windsor Park neighborhood, according to her neighbors. Windsor Park residents said Macri-Reiner moved into the neighborhood two years ago with her husband and said she was involved in community events. Police arrested a 13-year-old in the case. The teen has been charged with murder in juvenile court. Prosecutors have asked for the case to be transferred to adult court.

Antonia "Toni" Macri-Reiner.

Christopher Richardson, 29

Date of homicide: Oct. 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Richardson was found fatally shot in a car on a driveway near the 38th Street and Emerson Avenue intersection.

Darrin Graham, 48

Date of homicide: Oct. 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Graham was killed in a shooting in a northeast-side home. A police report lists two male suspects in the case. No arrests have been announced.

Joseph Thomas, 18

Date of homicide: Oct. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Thomas was one of three young men found dead in a remote area near I-465 and South Meridian Street. A missing persons report for Thomas was filed the day before police found the bodies.

Joseph Thomas, 18, was reported missing by Indianapolis police Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. He was found with two other men in a remote area off I-465 late that night with fatal gunshot wounds.

Michael James, 22

Date of homicide: Oct. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: James was one of three young men found dead in a remote area near I-465 and South Meridian Street.

Abdullah Mubarak, 17

Date of homicide: Oct. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Mubarak was one of three young men found dead in a remote area near I-465 and South Meridian Street.

Jahnaya Bakare, 18

Date of homicide: Oct. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Bakare shot near homes in the 2100 block of Wheatgrass Way. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition

Dontez Warren, 30

Date of homicide: Oct. 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Warren was found shot in the 3100 block of Graceland Avenue, near the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis on the north side. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jonathan Means, 29

Date of homicide: Oct. 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Means was shot near a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis. He died at the scene.

Martin Griffin, 47

Date of homicide: Oct. 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Arrest

What we know: Griffin was shot dead on a patio of a home in the southeast side. A video camera recording inside the house for more than 20 hours captured his last moments, court records show. A probable cause affidavit said Kyle Roberts can be seen entering the frame and taking out a submachine gun. He leaves, and returns seven minutes later to swap the submachine gun with a shotgun. A loud gunshot rang out.

Milwood Sylvestre, 25

Date of homicide: Oct. 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Sylvestre was found by police shot in the 3900 block of Breen Drive on the city’s east side. She was pronounced dead at the scene and the other man shot was taken to a hospital.

David Lynn, 48

Date of homicide: Oct. 16

Manner of death: Stabbing

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Officers found Lynn before 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of Milhouse Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monesha McKinley, 25

Date of homicide: Oct. 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: McKinley was found dead in the 1000 block of North Rural Street on the city’s east side. Police launched a death investigation after she was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy by the Marion County Coroner’s Office determined McKinley was shot, and ruled her death a homicide.

Dazmond Morgan, 26

Date of homicide: Oct. 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Morgan was found fatally shot in a University of Indianapolis parking lot. He was taken in critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital, where he died. A UIndy spokesperson said Morgan was not affiliated with the university.

Autumn Carter, 18

Date of homicide: Oct 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Carter and a man were shot in a car on the west side, near West 10th Street and North Pershing Avenue. The man, whose relationship with Carter is unclear, tried to drive to a hospital but stopped after Carter became unresponsive. Medics took her in critical condition to Eskenazi Hospital, where she later died.

Francisco Sandoval, 20

Date of homicide: Oct 23

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Sandoval died after being shot in a car at an apartment complex on the east side. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, and took another woman who was shot to a hospital in stable condition.

James Schutt, 39

Date of homicide: Oct. 24

Manner of death: Multiple modes of trauma, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Schutt was found dead near the White River just downtown with “undisclosed trauma.” Police initially received reports of an unresponsive person near the water and later said Schutt’s death is being investigated as a homicide. The Marion County Coroner’s Office later ruled his cause of death was from “multiple modes of trauma.”

Luke Poindexter, 22

Date of homicide: Oct. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Poindexter was shot to death in a street on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police were called to reports of shots fired in the 4500 block of Rosewood Commons and found Poindexter unresponsive in the street. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Charles Jones, 61

Date of homicide: Oct. 26

Manner of death: Blunt force

Status of investigation: Arrest

What we know: Jones died after he and a woman physically fought for several minutes on Clifton Street on the north side, according to police. Officers received reports of a fight in progress and found Jones unresponsive on the ground. Officers arrested a woman after several witnesses said they saw her drag him, kick him and slam his head into the street. Prosecutors charged Angelita Stevenson with murder, battery by bodily waste and resisting law enforcement.

Jalen Chatmon, 28

Date of homicide: Oct. 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Chatmon was shot in the 2300 block of Hovey Street on the north side of the city. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

September

Koebe Clopton, 20

Date of homicide: Sept. 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5800 block of Radnor Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Clopton was shot dead about 1 a.m. near a home in the northeast side of the city. Clopton was a student at the University of Indianapolis. He played football for the school until March.

Koebe Clopton, 20, was shot and killed Sept. 2 on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Officials with the University of Indianapolis said Clopton was a student and former football player.

Courdney Hines, 28

Date of homicide: Sept. 3

Manner of death: Undisclosed trauma

Location: 3700 block of West 86th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Hines unresponsive with “undisclosed trauma” outside an Office Depot on the northwest side. Medics pronounced him dead.

Cameron Brown, 19

Date of homicide: Sept. 5

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7800 block of Musket Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Brown was found shot on Musket Street, just south of Community Hospital North before 7:30 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Another man connected Brown's death arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. Police reported he was stable that night.

Ross Anthony Mitchell, 17

Ross Anthony Mitchell

Date of homicide: Sept. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: First block of N. Randolph Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Mitchell was shot in broad daylight while playing curb ball with his younger brother. Outdoor camera footage captured the alleged shooter walking from an alley onto the street, firing several shots and running back. The shooting happened in 15 seconds. Mitchell’s mother told IndyStar she had asked Mitchell and her other son to help cut the bushes as part of her birthday wish.

Anya West, 23

Date of homicide: Sept. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: Windsor Village Park

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police were dispatched to Windsor Village Park at 3 p.m. following a report of a person shot. Officers found West shot. Medics took her to the hospital, where she died. The homicide investigation, a police report said, is ongoing.

Daeron Freeman, 20

Date of homicide: Sept. 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: East Washington and North Davidson streets

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Freeman and 19-year-old Christopher Wiley shot inside a white sedan about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection near downtown. Medics pronounced Freeman dead at the scene and took Wiley to a hospital in critical condition – where he died more than a week later.

Reshawn Pitts, 23

Date of homicide: Sept. 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6500 block of Glen Arm Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to a west-side apartment on a report of a person shot before 3:30 a.m. They found Pitts shot and pronounced him dead at the scene. A police report shows investigators spoke with a number of witnesses in the shooting.

Keith Bellamy, 63

Date of homicide: Sept. 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1700 block of E. 52nd Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Bellamy was found shot dead across the street from a gas station on the north side.

Christopher Wiley, 19

Date of homicide: Sept. 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: East Washington and North Davidson streets

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Wiley and Daeron Freeman were found shot Sept. 6 in a white sedan on Labor Day about 3:30 p.m. Medics took Wiley to a hospital in critical condition. He died Sept. 14.

Jennifer Butrum, 40

Date of homicide: Sept. 19

Manner of death: Undisclosed trauma

Location: 2800 block of Moore Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Butrum was found dead in an east-side alley at 3:30 a.m. Police said officers found her with “undisclosed trauma.”

Solomon Keets, 41

Date of homicide: Sept. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Keets died after being shot on the northeast side. He was found in a car with gunshot wounds about 4 p.m.

Chandre Rhodes, 51

Date of homicide: Sept. 24

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 9100 block of Cavalier Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Rhodes was stabbed on the east side about 10 p.m. She died shortly after arriving at a hospital.

Keegan Wolf, 32

Date of homicide: Sept. 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5000 block of Lafayette Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Wolf was shot in a hotel room on the northwest side of the city. Medics took him to a hospital, where he died.

James Jones II, 25

Date of homicide: Sept. 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2400 N. Meridian Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Jones II was shot at a combination KFC-Taco Bell restaurant at the intersection of North Meridian and East 24th streets. He died shortly after arriving at a hospital. The shooting followed a disturbance inside of the KFC-Taco Bell that led outside where shots were fired, police said at the time.

Atlas Wedlow, 34

Date of homicide: Sept. 29

Manner of death: Blunt

Location: 100 N. Pennsylvania St.

What we know: Police found Wedlow with "undisclosed trauma" after officers were called about a person shot in the 100 block of N. Pennsylvania Street. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital, where he did nine days later.

August

Jeffrey Whitsey, 53

Date of homicide: Aug. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 900 block of Pennsylvania Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police were called to the Living Room Lounge around 3 a.m. on a report of shots fired in the rear of the business. Officers found Whitsey shot on the patio of the bar near the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Adam Deavers, 26

Date of homicide: Aug. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4100 block of E. 35th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Deavers and a 25-year-old woman were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a car that crashed into a tree on the northeast side of the city. Police at the time suggested robbery may have been a motive in the shooting and believe the car was driving east on East 35th Street when the shooting occurred.

Hayley Merrill, 25

Date of homicide: Aug. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4100 block of E. 35th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Merrill and Deavers shot in a car in a residential area in the northeast side of the city. Their car had crashed into a tree. Investigators suggested robbery may have been a motive in the shooting. Police said the car was likely traveling east on East 35th Street and veered off the road after the shooting, striking the tree.

Peter Carr, 30

Date of homicide: Aug. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of E. New York Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Carr shot near an alley behind an east-side residence on East New York Street after 11 p.m. Medics took Carr to Eskenazi Hospital, where he later died.

Anthony Sterling, 61

Date of homicide: Aug. 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of N. Tacoma Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Sterling was dropped off at a fire station at 2970 N. Sherman Drive in July with a gunshot wound shortly after police responded to a shots fired call. Responders took him to a hospital, where he died two weeks later.

Kenneth Harper, 63

Date of homicide: Aug. 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2800 block of Brookside Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Harper shot near a car in the street of the residential area before 6:30 p.m. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have not made an arrest in connection with the shooting.

Michael Simmons, 18

Date of homicide: Aug. 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7900 block of W. 10th Street

Status of investigation: Derice Wilson and Yashika Clowers have been charged with murder and assisting a criminal in the case, respectively.

What we know: Police found Simmons shot dead in a car at a west-side gas station after 9 p.m. Investigators said surveillance footage from the gas station show a man and woman talking with Simmons at his car near the pump, when the man pulled out a gun and shot Simmons. Police arrested the man and woman in Florida.

Iva Williams, 41

Date of homicide: Aug. 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7500 block of Bayview Club Drive

Status of investigation: Police said Donald Williams, 32, shot and killed himself after opening fire on Iva Williams and an 11-year-old girl, who he held hostage along with three other juveniles.

What we know: Williams died after a deadly domestic disturbance in an apartment on the northeast side. Police said Donald Williams retrieved a gun following a “disturbance” between him and Iva Williams. He held Iva Williams and four juveniles hostage, police say. An officer responding to the disturbance was shot in the leg. Three juveniles escaped through the window. Donald Williams shot Iva Williams and an 11-year-old girl before shooting himself.

Mahamoud Ibrahim, 25

Date of homicide: Aug. 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4500 block of W. 38th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: As many as four people, including Ibrahim, were shot near the intersection of West 38th Street and Lafayette Road about 5 a.m. Police pronounced Ibrahim dead at the scene.

Ellis Kendrick-Members, 21

Date of homicide: Aug. 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2800 block of E. 28th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Kendrick-Members and a woman were shot in the Brightwood neighborhood, near the corner of East 28th Street and Wheeler Street, at 9 p.m. Medics pronounced Kendrick-Members dead.

Charles Allen, 45

Date of homicide: Aug. 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of W. Michigan Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Allen shot dead at an apartment complex at 1:10 a.m.

Anthony Carter, 28

Date of homicide: Aug. 18

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1000 block of W. 35th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Carter was shot dead inside a house near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and the National Cemetery at Crown Hill. Medics took him to a hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Terrezz Drake, 18

Date of homicide: Aug. 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7200 block of Michigan Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Drake and another person were shot near a fast food restaurant in the northwest side of Indianapolis. Police responded to the restaurant’s address, and officers eventually found Drake and another person with a gunshot wound at Ascension Street Vincent Hospital, three miles north of the scene. Drake died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Marlan King, 20

Date of homicide: Aug. 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9100 block of Cavalier Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found King dead in the northeast-side block before 7 a.m.

Oscar Rojas, 45

Date of homicide: Aug. 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2900 block of Carson Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Rojas was shot near the University of Indianapolis around 11 p.m. Police reported Rojas to be awake and breathing. About 30 minutes later, they pronounced him dead.

Luis Mercado-Perez, 31

Date of homicide: Aug. 27

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4200 block of N. Wittfield Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Mercado-Perez shot inside a home on the northeast side before 8 p.m. Friday.

Shawn Lackey, 40

Date of homicide: Aug. 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5500 block of Michigan Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Lackey died in a hospital 17 days after police found him shot inside a car on the north side of the city. Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Matthew Mattingly, 33

Date of homicide: Aug. 29

Manner of death: Trauma

Location: 8600 block of W. 56th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: A person in Eagle Creek Park found Mattingly dead in a ditch about 3:45 p.m. Police said his death did not appear natural but declined to say why. The homicide investigation is ongoing.

Kea’Asia Adonae Le Mae Grundy, 20

Date of homicide: Aug. 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: Intersection of East 34th Street and Sherman Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Grundy and a 14-year-old were shot about 8:40 p.m. in the northeast side. Grundy was taken to the hospital, where she died shortly after. Medics took the boy to a hospital in critical condition, where he was later upgraded to stable condition.

Tevin Newman, 30

Date of homicide: Aug. 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5200 block of W. 52nd Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Newman with multiple gunshot wounds around homes near the intersection of West 52nd Street and Ruelling Drive. Investigators did not immediately determine whether his shooting death was self-inflicted or a homicide, citing witnesses who say they thought they saw Newman pointing a gun toward his head. Police declared his death a homicide four days later.

Jonathan Johnson, 44

Date of homicide: Aug. 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1200 block of W. 32nd Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Johnson was shot before 7 p.m. on the north side of Indianapolis, near I-65. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Jaxon Thompson, 5 months old

Date of homicide: Aug. 27

Manner of death: Head trauma

Location: 2900 block of S. Pennsylvania Street

Status of investigation: Police arrested Thompson’s father, Brandon Herring, in the case.

What we know: Police found Thompson unresponsive in his home after Herring called 911 to report his son was unconscious. A CT scan showed Thompson had head injuries, consistent with being shaken. Police in court records say Herring told investigators he “lost his cool” when his son began crying that day, and said he shook the baby for “seven to 10 seconds.”

Rowan Kartholl, 2 months old

Date of homicide: Aug. 30

Manner of death: Injuries

Location: 9200 block of Warrington Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police are investigating Kartholl’s death as a case of child abuse after the boy was taken to IU Health West Hospital — where he died shortly after arriving. Police ruled the death a homicide two days later but declined to say why and what injuries the boy suffered, citing an ongoing investigation.

July

Ariana Holston, 22

Date of homicide: July 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of N. Post Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Two women, including Holston, were shot outside an east-side business shortly after 4:45 p.m. July 2. Holston died from her injuries at an area hospital. Investigators said she was pregnant at the time, though officials don't know how far along, according to the coroner's office.

"Baby" Holston

Date of homicide: July 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of N. Post Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Two women, including 22-year-old Ariana Holston, were shot outside an east-side business shortly after 4:45 p.m. July 2. Holston died from her injuries at an area hospital. Investigators said she was pregnant at the time, though officials don't know how far along, according to the coroner's office.

Kyle Scott-Neville, 34

Date of homicide: July 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of E. 30th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Around 7:15 p.m. July 2, police found Scott-Neville inside a vehicle that has crashed into a building. He had gunshot wounds and later died at a hospital.

Dennis Riley, 22

Date of homicide: July 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2400 block of Fox Harbour Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to reports of a person down at Fox Club Apartments around 10:30 a.m. July 3. Responders found Riley shot in a field near the entrance of the apartment complex, next to a bicycle. Police believe the shooting occurred earlier that morning in the same secluded field.

Michael McDowell, 65

Date of homicide: July 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10100 block of Pineneedle Court

Status of investigation: Daniel "Cory" Rhodes was charged with murder and other criminal counts in connection with McDowell's death.

What we know: Police found McDowell fatally shot just before 5 p.m. July 3. The shooting occurred at an apartment complex just east of the intersection between East 42nd Street and North Mitthoefer Road.

Dominick Rice, 35

Date of homicide: July 4

Manner of death:

Location: 700 block of E. Georgia Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Rice and an unidentified woman were found shot in a downtown parking lot just minutes after the grand finale of the city's July 4 fireworks show. Police said the two were celebrating in the parking lot, but it was unclear if they were there specifically to watch the annual fireworks show. Police believed someone pulled into the parking lot, stepped out of the vehicle and shot the two before fleeing. Rice was pronounced dead upon arrival at an area hospital.

Laura Gentry, 44

Date of homicide: July 9 (died July 19)

Manner of death: Shooting, trauma, burns

Location: 1100 block of Medford Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Gentry with a gunshot wound and other trauma before taking her to an area hospital in critical condition. She died 10 days later. The Marion County Coroner's Office said Gentry died from a combination of trauma, thermal burns and multiple gunshot wounds.

Bawi Cung, 61

Date of homicide: July 6

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 600 block of Meadows Edge Lane

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Cung was one of two people found unresponsive in a home in a south-side suburb around 10:30 a.m. July 6. Cung was pronounced dead with "undisclosed trauma" on his body. The second person was treated and released at the scene before being transported to IMPD's downtown homicide office for question, along with another person.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead inside this home in the 600 block of Meadow Edge Lane on the city's south side.

Tavon Bickham, 24

Date of homicide: July 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1000 block of E. 86th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police say Bickham was fatally shot after he and another man shot at each other from inside the same car. Police say the shootout spilled out into the street. The unidentified man arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds a short time later. No arrests has been announced as of Aug. 2.

Daniel Shields, 20

Date of homicide: July 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8800 block of Bel Air Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police officers found Shields shot inside a car around 4:30 p.m. July 7. He was taken to an area hospital where he died shortly after arriving.

Cordell Laster Sr., 46

Date of homicide: July 8

Manner of death: Undisclosed trauma

Location: 4500 block of Earlham Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Laster dead laying in a driveway, unresponsive and with "undisclosed trauma."

Robert Surney, 23

Date of homicide: July 8

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5000 block of W. 36th Terrace

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Surney was found with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle and taken in critical condition to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police found a second man with gunshot wounds inside another vehicle in front of a nearby apartment complex. That person was taken to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Bryant Bostic Jr., 21

Date of homicide: July 8

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1100 block of N. Elder Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Bostic with gunshot wounds and he was taken in critical condition to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation indicated the shooting was connected to the shooting death of Robert Surney in the 5000 block of W. 36th Terrace that same day.

Hurts Presendieu, 45

Date of homicide: July 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9400 block of E. 25th Street

Status of investigation: Jahion Jarrett, 17, has been charged as an adult with murder and other criminal counts connected to Presendieu's death.

What we know: Police found Presendieu dead with his pocket turned out behind a storage barn on a church's property. According to court records, witnesses told investigators Presendieu was working as a Lyft driver at the time of his death, and Lyft records indicated he picked up a ride at 8:43 p.m. the day police say he was killed. Jarrett is now accused of fatally shooting Presendieu and stealing his car.

Tiffany Gough, 53

Date of homicide: July 10

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 7100 block of Constitution Drive

Status of investigation: Arrest made, details not released

What we know: Gough was found with stab wounds around 9:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. Police said when they arrived, they encountered a man inside holding a knife. The man dropped the knife at the officers' commands, and was placed in handcuffs "without further incident," according to police. No other details have been released by police in this case as of Aug. 10.

Joseph Brownlee, 56

Date of homicide: July 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5800 block of Suburban Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Around 8:30 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired and found Brownlee inside a vehicle suffering from a possible gunshot wound. Just after 9:15 p.m., Indianapolis police said Brownlee had died. He would be the first person killed in what would be a deadly eight hours in Indianapolis.

Latisha Burnett, 43

Date of homicide: July 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1200 block of N. Luett Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Burnett around 9:30 p.m. with "injuries consistent with trauma." She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was later determined to have been caused by a gunshot wound or wounds.

Davidtra Henderson, 34

Date of homicide: July 13

Manner of death:

Location: 8200 block of Gilmore Road

Status of investigation: Cleared

What we know: Police found Henderson and 35-year-old Dorrell Paterson fatally shot around 3 a.m. The coroner's office later ruled Henderson's death a homicide and Paterson's a suicide. Two children inside the home at the time were not injured.

Levon Beverly, 33

Date of homicide: July 13

Manner of death:

Location: 3300 block of N. Temple Ave.

Status of investigation:

What we know: Officers responded to a call just before 12:30 a.m. and found Beverly, 33, deceased from "undisclosed trauma." The coroner's office later ruled Beverly's death a homicide caused by "probable gunshot wound."

Oliver Wallace, 24

Date of homicide: July 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Stratford Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Indianapolis police responded after Lawrence police officers heard gunshots in the area. Police found Wallace in the area with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services.

Marshall Shute, 34

Date of homicide: July 18

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7400 block of Marianne Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to a person shot before 9:15 p.m. and found Shute in critical condition. He later died at an area hospital.

Trevell Patton, 26

Date of homicide: July 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6200 block of Nimitz Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Patton critically injured after being shot. He died shortly after. A few minutes after he was found, officers were dispatched to Community East Hospital about a person shot and in serious condition. Detectives believe the shootings are connected and are seeking information from the public about the case.

Norman Rogers, 39

Date of homicide: July 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1000 block of N. Rural Street

Status of investigation: Bruce McClinton is charged with murder.

What we know: Patrolling officers heard several shots being fired just before 11:30 p.m. As the officer drove east to find where the shots were coming from, they saw a man firing rounds into another man on the ground, according to a police report. The man fled but was later identified by witnesses and surveillance footage as McClinton. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.

David Woodard, 40

Date of homicide: July 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2700 block of E. Michigan Street

Status of investigation: Marcus Washington was charged with murder.

What we know: Prosecutors say Washington repeatedly shot Woodard in the parking lot of the Rural Inn moments after Woodard attempted to break up a fight between Washington and another man. As Washington walked away from the scene, another man began shooting him, and he fell to the ground, according to police.

Joseph Trammell, 48

Date of homicide: July 24

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 10500 block of E. 37th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Trammell was found stabbed to death around 2 a.m. IMPD Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident, and anyone with information should call Detective Christopher Winter at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Christopher.Winter@indy.gov.

Zachary Pettis, 23

Date of homicide: July 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7600 block of Moller Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Officers did not locate a victim when called to the scene, but were then called to the 4800 block of West 71st Street moments later for a man who arrived at the Pike Township Fire Station with gunshot wounds. That man, later identified as Pettis, was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Pike Township Fire Department and medics.

Sean Nailor, 43

Date of homicide: July 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8000 block of McFarland Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Nailor was found around 3 a.m. suffering from a gunshot injuries. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Michael Wright at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or email him at Michael.Wright@indy.gov. Information can also be called into Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS).

Elijah Ellis, 20

Date of homicide: July 29

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: W. 47th Street & Georgetown Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Ellis with gunshot wounds around 10 p.m. He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died. Homicide Detectives are investigating and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Ronald Sayles at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.

Christie Holt, 30

Date of homicide: July 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7400 block of E. 21st Street

Status of investigation: Marcus Garvin is charged with murder.

What we know: Investigators say Holt was stabbed 51 times after Garvin discovered text messages indicating she was seeing another man. According to court records, Garvin was caught on surveillance video dragging Holt's body to a wooded area near a hotel July 30. Police found Holt "wrapped in a comforter laying in the creek near the tree line to the east of the motel."

Court docs: Man accused of fatally stabbing, attempting to dismember woman

George Radford Jr., 47

Date of homicide: July 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3030 block of N. Capitol Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: A police report says officers heard gunshots in the area and upon investigating found Radford shot. Homicide detectives ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Detective Chris Craighill at 317-327-3475 or email him at Chris.Craighill@indy.gov.

Kane Baca, 24

Date of homicide: July 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5900 block of Coquina Key Drive

Status of investigation: A person was arrested a preliminary charge of murder.

What we know: Police found Baca shot in the parking lot of an apartment building around 4:45 a.m. A suspect in the case was said to be Baca's roommate and witnesses said the two were together at the time of the shooting.

Anthony Sterling, 61

Date of homicide: July 20 (died Aug. 3)

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of N. Tacoma Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Sterling was dropped off at a fire station at 2970 N. Sherman Drive on July 20 shortly after Indianapolis police responded to the 3400 block of North Temple Avenue on a shots fired call. Investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of North Tacoma Avenue. Sterling was transported to the hospital but died Aug. 3.

June

Harold Shelton, 52

Date of homicide: June 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3200 block of S. Keystone Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Shelton lying on a sidewalk in the rain shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner's office later said he died from a gunshot to the abdomen.

Darrell Hoagland, 47

Date of homicide: June 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3600 block of Carson Ave.

Status of investigation: John Hoagland, the victim's uncle, has been charged with murder.

What we know: A homeowner discovered Darrell Hoagland's body in the backyard of his vacant home while preparing to mow the lawn, according to court records. Investigators determined Hoagland has been dead for about a week. The victim's uncle, John Hoagland, was later identified as a suspect and charged with murder. According to court records, he told police he shot his nephew after the nephew prevented him from landing a security job by telling the employer about the uncle's past felony conviction.

Hassan Shide, 35

Date of homicide: June 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5100 block of W. Washington Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Shide shot inside a car in a parking lot of a shuttered restaurant around 5:30 a.m. Officers broke through a car window to get to Shide, who was alive at the time. He was taken to an area hospital where he died about 30 minutes later.

Indianapolis Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 5100 block of West Washington Street on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Eric Buchanan, 41

Date of homicide: June 4 (died July 18)

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3100 block of Brouse Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Buchanan was found shot around 5:10 p.m. and taken to an area hospital. He died more than a month later on July 18 and his death was ruled a homicide.

Rodney Willis, 50

Date of homicide: June 5

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7500 block of Shadeland Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Willis was one of four people found shot in the parking lot of a northeast side business around 2 a.m. Willis and one other person died as a result of the shooting. Investigators indicated those involved in the shooting were at a local business in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue before shots were fired.

Darnell Bell, 47

Date of homicide: June 5

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7500 block of Shadeland Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Bell was one of four people found shot in the parking lot of a northeast side business around 2 a.m. Bell and 50-year-old Rodney Willis died as a result of the shooting. Investigators indicated those involved in the shooting were at a local business in the 7500 block of North Shadeland Avenue before shots were fired.

Timothy Hood, 22

Date of homicide: June 5

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8300 block of Punto Alto Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood near Southport on the city's south side. Police found Hood inside a garage at a condominium complex and pronounced him dead at the scene. He was the third person found fatally shot that day.

Timothy Hood, 22, was found dead of gunshot wounds Saturday, June 5, in a condo complex garage on the south side of Indianapolis.

Kalyn Greene, 19

Date of homicide: June 6

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of N. Kenwood Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Greene outside an abandoned home during a patrol of the Crown Hill neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. Investigators believed she had been shot overnight. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman was found dead outside an abandoned home in the 3500 block of Kenwood Avenue on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

Joseph Simmons II, 22

Date of homicide: June 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10200 block of Churchill Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police were in the area when they heard gunshots about 1 a.m. Between 50 to 100 people were in the street leaving a party as officers arrived, officials said. Police found a man with gunshot wounds lying near a home in the block. The man, later identified as Simmons, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tre'ron Lee Pippins-Austin, 22

Date of homicide: June 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2900 block of Priscilla Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Pippins-Austin was found laying on his back, shot to death outside a unit in the Beechwood Gardens Apartments complex around 11 a.m. A second person was found shot nearby at Arlington Woods School 99, a middle school about 500 feet from the scene. That person, who police believe was shot at the apartment complex and then ran away, survived.

Keleante Brewer, 15

Date of homicide: June 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9800 block of Ellis Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police officers responding to reports of a person shot at about 8:20 p.m. found Brewer outside of a residence. He was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after. The principal of the school Brewer attended told Fox59 that students said Brewer was walking to a basketball game when a passing car made a U-turn and fired several shots. The fatal shooting came after more than four days without a reported homicide in Indianapolis.

Preston Woods, 40

Date of homicide: June 16

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1500 block of Barrington Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Woods was found with multiple gunshot wounds near an apartment complex shortly before 9:30 p.m. He was taken to an area hospital and died a short time later.

Jordan Jackson, 17

Date of homicide: June 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8800 block of Garonne Terrace

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Jackson was a rising senior and wide receiver for Lawrence North High School’s football team. Police found Jackson after responding to an apartment complex on the city's northeast side. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An unidentified woman was also injured and survived.

Lawrence North Wildcats Jordan Jackson (6) attempts a catch during a regular season game at Lawrence North High School, Indianapolis, Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. Lawrence North Wildcats defeated Avon Orioles, 62-34.

Alfredo Noriega, 49

Date of homicide: June 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3000 block of E. Michigan Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Noriega after responding to reports of a person shot around 12:15 a.m. Noriega was suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Panteley Nikolov, 24

Date of homicide: June 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3200 block of N. Capitol Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responding to a death investigation found Nikolov with gunshot wounds around 8:30 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Erick Colvin, 18

Date of homicide: June 28

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Colvin and another man were found shot to death inside a tan 2003 Ford Taurus around 11:40 p.m. Police responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pole.

Justice Wills, 22

Date of homicide: June 28

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9800 block of Woodsmall Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Wills and Colvin were found shot to death inside a tan 2003 Ford Taurus around 11:40 p.m. Police responded to the scene after getting reports that a car had struck a pole.

Robert Lopez, 33

Date of homicide: June 29

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3300 block of Schofield Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Lopez was found dead with “injuries consistent with trauma" after police responded to a death investigation. An autopsy by the Marion County Coroner’s Office later determined Lopez died from a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

Damon McClain, 49

Date of homicide: June 29

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4900 block of E. 56th Street

Status of investigation: Vincent Bibbs was charged with murder in connection with McClain's death.

What we know: Police found McClain dead in the front seat of his car outside a gas station just before 11:30 p.m. Within hours, Bibbs, a gas station clerk, was arrested. Bibbs later told police he shot McClain in the face after he caught him shoplifting.

May

Reonna Jackson, 33

Date of homicide: May 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1200 block of W. Congress Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to reports of a person shot around 4:30 p.m. Jackson was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

Adrian Grigley II, 32

Date of homicide: May 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2400 block of Beckwith Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Grigley was found shot behind New Bridge Apartments around 4 p.m. Police believe he was shot after a disturbance at the apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aurelio Rosas, 44

Date of homicide: May 8

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2100 block of E. Hanna Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Rosas was found dead near Southside Park and the University of Indianapolis around 12:30 a.m. Police said they were patrolling the park area when they found a parked vehicle and a man later identified as Rosas with at least one gunshot wound.

Malik Parks, 23

Date of homicide: May 8

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7100 block of Constitution Dr.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Parks was found dead on the sidewalk around 5 a.m., near Indianapolis Fire Department Station 17. Detectives at the time said they believe Parks was there for a small gathering before the shooting.

Jimario Williams, 32

Date of homicide: May 8

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 2500 block of Village Circle W

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police were called to Atrium Village Senior Apartments on the east side around 10 p.m. Williams was found dead. Police believe he was involved in an argument before the stabbing.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Beckwith Drive, off Hillside Avenue, on a report of a person shot on Friday, May 7, 2021. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Matthew Turner, 36

Date of homicide: May 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1100 block of N. Arlington Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to reports of a gunshots around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found Turner in a business parking lot suffering gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Willie Edmond, 68

Date of homicide: May 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 30 block of W. Ohio Street

Status of investigation: Dominic Johnson was charged with murder in connection with Edmond's death.

What we know: According to court records, a hotel security guard found Edmond on his knees, shot in the street in front of the Sheraton Hotel. Another man, later identified by police as Johnson, wearing a brown coat stood in front of Edmond and picked up a white bag, the guard told police. Johnson told police Edmond had been following him for three days and told detectives he was going to shoot “an unknown person that pulled up to him.”

Keondre Davidson, 19

Date of homicide: May 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of Salem Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Davidson and an unidentified woman shot around 8:42 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital where Davidson died and the woman was in stable condition. Allison Luthe, executive director of the Martin Luther King Community Center, said Davidson was an alumni from one of the group’s programs. He joined the Tarkington Teen Work Crew in 2018, with his four siblings following suit. Davidson has two children and another on the way, the MLK Center said in the Instagram poStreet

Ernest Jones, 47

Date of homicide: May 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1700 block of N. Layman Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Officers responded near Community Hospital on a report of a man shot around 4 a.m. Jones was pronounced deceased at the scene.

William Sturgeon, 47

Date of homicide: May 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: South State Ave. & E. Pleasant Run Parkway S. Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Sturgeon suffering from a gunshot wound around 1:30 p.m. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition where he died several hours later.

James Blancett, 77

Date of homicide: May 20

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4600 block of Bertrand Road

Status of investigation: Brenda Anderson was charged with murder in the case.

What we know: Prosecutors formally charged Anderson five days after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police found Blancett dead on his couch with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at his home. Anderson told police she didn't remember the shooting and that she might have been hallucinating when it happened.

Dayshawn Bills, 12

Date of homicide: May 20

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3400 block of N. Leland Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police said Bills was hit by a bullet fired from the street as he sat in his grandmother's home playing video games with family shortly after 3:30 a.m. Bills was a seventh grader at Arlington Middle School. The shooting prompted a press conference from city leaders, who expressed frustration with city's growing violence.

Dayshawn Bills, 12, was shot in the back of the head while he was playing video games at his grandmother's house in the 3400 block of Leland Avenue early Thursday morning.

Ezekiel Watkins, 18

Date of homicide: May 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of Mitthoeffer Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to reports of a person shot at a Phillips 66 gas station around 8 p.m. Officers found Watkins and another man with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to different hospitals where they died. Police called the shooting a “personal” and “targeted” incident. An estimated 10-15 people were in the gas station parking lot and quickly left in their cars after the gunshots began.

Frederick Small, 23

Date of homicide: May 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of Mitthoeffer Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to reports of a person shot at a Phillips 66 gas station around 8 p.m. where they found Watkins and Small with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to different hospitals where they died. Police called the shooting a “personal” and “targeted” incident. An estimated 10-15 people were in the gas station parking lot and quickly left in their cars after the gunshots began.

Johnnie Alvarado, 18

Date of homicide: May 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 500 block of W. Washington Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Alvarado was one of two people found shot to death in front of the Fairfield Inn & Suites downtown around 1 a.m. Two others were injured, including a woman who was shot and survived. Police called it an isolated incident. The death of the other man killed in this case is listed by IMPD as a non-criminal homicide.

Crime scene tape blocks the entrance of the Fairfield Inn & Suites on West Washington Street after four people were shot early Monday, May 24, 2021.

Oswaldo Cruz Lopez, 46

Date of homicide: May 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10300 block of Governours Lane

Status of investigation: Alejandro Leon Barroso was charged with murder.

What we know: Police found Lopez shot to death inside a vacant unit at the Spanish Oaks Apartments on the east side. Barroso told police Cruz had called him a homophobic slur multiple times while the two men were in the vacant apartment, adding that when he asked him to stop, Cruz punched him in the face and "was on top of him," according to court records.

Dashay Thomas, 21

Date of homicide: May 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10050 block of John Marshall Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Thomas was found shot inside an apartment after police responded around 1 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Derisha Young

Date of homicide: May 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6700 block of Greenwich Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: A woman was found dead inside a car just after 6 p.m., according to police. As of 3:30 p.m.

April

Marcel Chisholm, 26

Date of homicide: April 4

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 10500 block of E. 30th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police said someone walked up to Chisholm after a basketball game at Grassy Creek Park and shot him. Chisholm was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital. Investigators did not believe the shooting was connected to the game. Around 150 people were in the park at the time of the shooting that Easter Sunday.

Chrishteena Veach, 39

Date of homicide: April 6

Manner of death: Sharp and blunt force trauma

Location: 2300 block of W 60th Street

Status of investigation: Daniel Gentry was charged with murder.

What we know: Veach's body was found in a Pike Township neighborhood's woods around 6 p.m. A man who identified himself as the property owner said his wife called police about 9 a.m. that day when he found an abandoned red pickup in his yard and wanted it towed.

Demetri Swann, 22

Date of homicide: April 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 900 block of N. Tuxedo Street

Status of investigation: Marcus Dalton and an unidentified 13-year-old were charged with murder.

What we know: According to court records, Swann's neighbor told police they heard a loud “pop” in the neighborhood around the time of the shooting. A person ran past their pickup, being chased by two men — one “stocky,” the other: smaller. The neighbor said said the two men then shot the person. The 13-year-old later told investigators he shot Swann because they “had beef” and went inside Swann’s home to steal guns, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Matthew Alexander, 32

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Alexander was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. Indianapolis' third mass shooting -- its deadliest in recent history -- rocked the city and made national headlines. Alexander was a Butler University grad described as a "good kid" with a "big heart." A former co-worker said Alexander would always save doughnuts for drivers and that "everybody liked him."

Samaria Blackwell, 19

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Blackwell was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. In a statement, Blackwell's parents said she was "tenacious in everything she did, from playing basketball and soccer to being a lifeguard for Indy Parks." Blackwell dreamed of becoming a police officer "because she loved helping people."

Samaria Blackwell, 19, was among those killed at FedEx on Thursday. Blackwell was a 19-year-old who started working at FedEx about two months ago, according to a family friend.

Amarjeet Kaur Johal, 66

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Johal was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. Johal was a mother, grandmother and member of Indianapolis' Sikh community. According to her granddaughter's Twitter, Johal, was planning to work a double shift that day so she could take the next day off. She later decided to grab her check and go home. The granddaughter said said Johal still had her check in her hand she was found.

Jasvinder Kaur, 50

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Kaur was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. Family remembered Kaur as a mother of two and grandmother of three who immigrated to the United States in 2018 "for a better life."

Jasvinder Kaur was among eight people killed in the April 15 mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis.

Jaswinder Singh, 68

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Singh was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. Singh was collecting his first paycheck from his first job in three decades when he was shot. Family said he was a deeply faithful man who dedicated his life to the Sikh religion and making his loved ones laugh. He worked because it kept him active.

Jaswinder Singh, 68, died during the mass shooting that took place April 15 at a FedEx Ground facility near Indianapolis.

Amarjit Sekhon, 48

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Sekhon was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. When Sekhon wasn't working the night shift at FedEx to help support her two sons, 22 and 16, or caring for her disabled husband, she enjoyed expressing her love for them through her cooking. Preparing Indian food was a specialty, her family said.

Amarjit Sekhon, a 48-year-old mother of two, was among eight people killed in the April 15 FedEx shooting.

Karli Smith, 19

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Smith was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. Smith was remembered as hardworking and humorous. She played softball at Crispus Attucks where she was loved by teammates and coaches and graduated from George Washington High School. Family said of Smith, "like a typical teenage girl, was stubborn and taking life by the horns."

A photo of Karli Smith, 19. Smith, a sister and daughter, was one of eight people killed by a gunman at the FedEx Ground Plainfields Operation Center on Thursday night.

John 'Steve' Weisert, 74

Date of homicide: April 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8900 block of Mirabel Road, FedEx Ground Facility

Status of investigation: Police say suspect 19-year-old Brandon Hole killed himself after opening fire on others.

What we know: Weisert was one of eight people shot and killed at a FedEx Ground facility on the city's south west side. Weisert's son said his dad was a "really smart guy, a wizard at Trivial Pursuit, and he loved watching documentaries." Weisert, a former engineer in the oil and gas industry, had plans to travel with his wife, Mary, this summer ahead of their 50th anniversary. Along with his wife, John was a long-time volunteer at Conner Prairie in Fishers and for the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Mary and John Weisert. John Weisert, 74, was one of eight people killed by a gunman at the FedEx Ground Plainfields Operation on Thursday night. He had just ended his shift at 11 p.m. Thursday when he was killed in the shooting.

Demarcus Johnson, 24

Date of homicide: April 18

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3200 block of Joey Way

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Johnson dead after responding to reports of shots fired. At the scene, people who identified as Johnson's family members hovered in groups near police tape, crying and embracing each other as they pressed detectives for information.

Clarence January, 34

Date of homicide: April 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of Baltimore Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: January was one of two men killed after someone shot into their car parked in the middle of Baltimore Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police.

Savage Trent Jones, 35

Date of homicide: April 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of Baltimore Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Jones and Clarence January were killed after someone shot into their car parked in the middle of Baltimore Avenue around 2:15 p.m., according to police.

Joan Berry, 41

Date of homicide: April 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 750 Riley Hospital Drive

Status of investigation: Gary Jackson has been charged with murder.

What we know: Berry was found outside a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds around 6:45 p.m. She died about 30 minutes later. When police responded to a crash and carjacking attempt, they located Jackson. Police said Jackson had blood on his pants and there was a bullet hole in the windshield of his car, which matched the description of the car seen in surveillance footage dumping Berry at this hospital.

DuVuan Love, 18

Date of homicide: April 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3900 block of N. Butler Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Love was found fatally shot inside a red Cadillac on North Butler Avenue around 2:30 p.m., according to police.

Kianna Mimms, 18

Date of homicide: April 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 27oo block of Baltimore Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Mimms was found after police responded to car crash. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died a short time later. Investigators later learned Mimms had been shot before crashing.

Antonio Garrett, 34

Date of homicide: April 26

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2300 block of E. 34th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Garrett was found shot in a parking lot near Washington Park around 11 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Joseph Mormon, 46

Date of homicide: April 27

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2200 block of Street Peter Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Mormon was found shot in the middle of the street and pronounced dead. Neighbors said they heard the shots minutes before the sirens of approaching police vehicles. One man who lives in the same block said the gunshots sounded like fireworks.

Indianapolis police investigate a fatal shooting in the 2200 block of Saint Peter Street on Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Jordan Henry, 22

Date of homicide: April 29

Manner of death:

Location: 8800 block of Fluvia Terrace

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Henry was found dead inside an apartment with "undefined trauma." Her cause of death is pending.

William Phillips Jr., 57

Date of homicide: April 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5500 block of W. 43rd Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Phillips dead around 3 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

March

A'Shanti Robinson, 21

Date of homicide: March 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Cordell Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to shots fired and found Robinson and a second woman laying on a walkway in an apartment complex. Both women were suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Patrice Jones, 23

Date of homicide: March 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Cordell Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police responded to shots fired and found Jones and a second woman, A'Shanti Robinson, laying on a walkway in an apartment complex. Both women were suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.

Stuffed animals and balloons are seen in the 4000 block of Cordell Street, Friday, March 5, 2021. A'Shanti Robinson and Patrice Jones were killed in this area on Monday, March 1, 2021. Both women died from gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Lawrence Williams, 33

Date of homicide: March 5

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1800 block of Holloway Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Williams shot and laying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said at the time that preliminary information indicated "a verbal altercation was heard from the street area" shortly before shots were fired.

Ke’Sean Jones, 14

Date of homicide: March 10

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of E. 34th Street

Status of investigation: An unidentified 15-year-old was charged with reckless homicide. IMPD does not include this case in its tally of criminal homicides, instead characterizing it as a non-criminal, accidental homicide. IndyStar is including Jones on the list because criminal charges were filed related to his death.

What we know: Police said Jones was shot and killed around 8 p.m. His death was initially investigated as a possible "self-inflicted person shot" incident. On May 13, his death was ruled a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Because the suspect is a juvenile, few details have been released.

Karen Leticia Castro Hernandez, 23

Date of homicide: March 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4400 block of Lickridge Court

Status of investigation: Marco Pacheco-Aleman was charged with murder.

What we know: Police were called to an apartment complex shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday and found Hernandez suffering from gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Anthony 'Tony' Johnson, 35

Date of homicide: March 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 300 block of N. Randolph Street

Status of investigation: Malik Halfacre was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

What we know: Johnson was one of four people, including a 7-year-old girl, to be fatally shot inside a home on Randolph Street. Another woman was shot and survived. Police said the shooting followed a domestic dispute between Halfacre and the surviving woman over a stimulus check. Family described Johnson as a "quintessential older brother" and "wonderful son" who loved to dress up. The surviving woman was his cousin.

Tony Johnson, 35, is one of the three adults and a 7-year-old child who were fatally shot at a residence on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night, March 13, 2021. Family members said Johnson "didn't know a stranger," loved to socialize and was always well-dressed. He was an avid drummer, video gamer and WWE wrestling fan.

Dequan Moore, 23

Date of homicide: March 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 300 block of N. Randolph Street

Status of investigation: Malik Halfacre was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

What we know: Dequan Moore was one of four people, including a 7-year-old girl, to be fatally shot inside a home on Randolph Street. Another woman was shot and survived. Police said the shooting followed a domestic dispute between Halfacre and the surviving woman over a stimulus check. Dequan Moore was the brother of the surviving woman, according to family.

Eve Moore, 7

Date of homicide: March 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 300 block of N. Randolph Street

Status of investigation: Malik Halfacre was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

What we know: Eve Moore was one of four people to be fatally shot inside a home on Randolph Street. Another woman, Eve's mother, was shot and survived. Police said the shooting followed a domestic dispute between Halfacre and the surviving woman over a stimulus check.

Tomeeka Brown, 44

Date of homicide: March 13

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 300 block of N. Randolph Street

Status of investigation: Malik Halfacre was charged with four counts of murder, attempted murder and armed robbery.

What we know: Brown was one of four people, including a 7-year-old to be fatally shot inside a home on Randolph Street. Another woman, Brown's adult daughter, was shot and survived. Police said the shooting followed a domestic dispute between Halfacre and the surviving woman over a stimulus check.

Homicide investigators survey the scene around a home on the 330 block of North Randolph Street in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 14, 2021, after four people, including a child, were found dead inside a home Saturday.

Brandon Dorsey, 20

Date of homicide: March 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2300 block of N. Harding Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Dorsey and four others with gunshot wounds after a shooting at a party inside a home. Dorsey was pronounced dead at the scene. The remaining victims survived. A fifth person who later walked into Community East Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds was believed to have been injured in the same shooting.

Cody Campbell, 27

Date of homicide: March 15

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7200 block of E. 82nd Street

Status of investigation: Cassidy Charleston was charged with murder in the case.

What we know: Police found Campbell suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the lobby of a Super 8 motel just before 4 a.m. He was taken to a hospital where he died. Charleston later turned himself in and told investigators he shot Campbell after the man punched his sister. But another witness told police "there had been no physical altercation at all..."

Hee Lee, 77

Date of homicide: March 20

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 8100 block of E. Rawles Ave.

Status of investigation: Cleared

What we know: Police found Lee and an unidentified man dead inside a home shortly before 12:30 p.m. Investigators believe their deaths were the result of a "murder-suicide."

Davieon Martin, 28

Date of homicide: March 22

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 400 block of N. State Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Martin after responding to a report of a person shot around 10:05 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dusty Lawrence, 30

Date of homicide: March 28

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3700 block of Rinehall Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Lawrence was found shot around 3 p.m. and taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died from his injuries. Family told IndyStar that Lawrence drove from his home in Indianapolis into a deadly trap on the far east side of Indianapolis to sell items he posted on Facebook Marketplace. The suspect or suspects shot Lawrence while his pregnant wife, Betsy, and 5-year-old daughter, Madisyn, were nearby in the car, family said. Lawrence was described as "just a good kid" who didn't "have a bad word to say about anybody. Unless you were a Patriots fan.”

Dusty Lawrence with his wife, Betsy, and daughter, Madyson.

Ryan Thomas, 31

Date of homicide: March 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4900 block of W. 71st Street

Status of investigation: Andre George was charged with murder in connection with Thomas' death.

What we know: Citing court documents, Fox59 reported that witnesses said Thomas and George got into an argument at a gas station. Thomas allegedly smashed George's car window before George allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Thomas.

Devontae Radcliffe, 26

Date of homicide: March 31

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3100 block of W. 9th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Officers received a report of a person shot and found man in critical condition with gunshot injuries. He later died at the hospital. IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said officers detained a few people during a traffic stop after the shooting. Detectives released them after questioning.

February

Janet Thomas, 72

Date of homicide: Feb. 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8000 block of Meadow Lane

Status of investigation: Cleared

What we know: Police found Janet Thomas and her husband, 81-year-old Larry Thomas, after responding to a report of suspicious activity around 12:30 p.m. Investigators suspected it was a murder-suicide. The coroner later ruled Janet Thomas' death a homicide and said Larry Thomas died by suicide.

De'Andre Anderson Jr., 31

Date of homicide: Feb. 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9400 block of E. Washington Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Officers were called to a strip mall in the area just after midnight on a report of a person shot. Anderson suffering from gunshot wounds was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Donna Hawes, 54

Date of homicide: Feb. 7

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard

Status of investigation: John Moreno was charged with murder in connection with Hawes' death.

What we know: According to court documents, a neighbor found Hawes on the floor of her apartment around 1 p.m. and called the police. She was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Neighbors told police Hawes was allowing Moreno to stay at her apartment at the time.

Vivian Clark, 33

Date of homicide: Feb. 8

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: North Post Road and 30th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police said Clark was traveling in a car with two others when several bullets struck the car. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was shot, though another car was struck by a stray bullet.

Ladon Perry, 27

Date of homicide: Feb. 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2100 block of Westbrook Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police arrived shortly before 1 a.m. and found Perry dead at the scene.

Michelle Spaulding, 30

Date of homicide: Feb. 9

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of E. 38th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Spaulding was found shot to death inside a laundromat, according to police. It was the city's third homicide in less than 36 hours.

Erick Douglass, 27

Date of homicide: Feb. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8700 block of Bel Air Drive

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Douglass shot around 11:15 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Billy Bowman, 45

Date of homicide: Feb. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 900 block of N. Tuxedo Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Bowman with a head injury that was later determined to be a gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.

Jordan Woods, 18

Date of homicide: Feb. 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 400 block of N. Walcott Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Woods was found dead in the snow outside his house around 8 a.m., according to police. His dog was near his body when police arrived. The coroner later determined Woods died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Shanel Smith, 50

Date of homicide: Feb. 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9900 block of E. 38th Street

Status of investigation: Justin Holman was charged with reckless homicide four months after Smith was found.

What we know: Surveillance footage from a frigid February afternoon shows a man dragging an unconscious woman out of the passenger seat of a black sedan and into a snow bank behind an east side laundromat. Laundromat workers found the woman, later identified as Smith, dead in the same spot eight hours later.

A still image of the black sedan moments before Shanel Smith was left behind the laundromat on the east side of Indianapolis in February 2021.

Santiago Prado, 24

Date of homicide: Feb. 19

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 1200 block of N. Kealing Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Prado was found in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds around 11:30 a.m. Officers at the scene said police believed shots had been fired from a maroon colored car.

A man was shot and killed in the street in the 1200 block of North Kealing Avenue around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Eugenio Roman, 52

Date of homicide: Feb. 21

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 5600 block of W. 38th Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Roman was found by police around 10 p.m. He has multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Audrey Isham, 56

Date of homicide: Feb. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4900 block of Caroline Ave.

Status of investigation: Cleared

What we know: Police believe Isham was killed in a murder-suicide involving an unidentified man found dead at the scene.

Anthony Milian, 19

Date of homicide: Feb. 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3800 block of E. New York Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Milian was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a gas station around 10 p.m. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Charles Moore, 61

Date of homicide: Feb. 26

Manner of death: Stabbing

Location: 3900 block of Shadeland Ave.

Status of investigation: Billie Mitchell was charged with murder related to Moore's death.

What we know: Police say Moore was stabbed after a domestic dispute at an apartment complex. He died at the hospital. According to court documents, Mitchell had a history of violence toward Moore, including an incident in which she set him on fire. The two had dated on and off for about five years.

A person was stabbed and later died at Eskenazi Hospital at an apartment on the 3900 block of North Shadeland Avenue.

John Neri Guzman, 18

Date of homicide: Feb. 27

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7100 block of Orinoco Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Guzman with multiple gunshot wounds after responding to reports of a person passed out inside a vehicle. Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene.

January

James Anderson Sr., 62

Date of homicide: Jan. 1

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 9300 block of Norcross Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Anderson shot at 1:38 a.m. Friday, Jan. 1. He and one other shooting victim were taken to an area hospital where Anderson was pronounced dead. It was the first homicide of 2021.

Russell Peed, 72

Date of homicide: Jan. 2

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2000 block of N. Alabama Street

Status of investigation: Robert Dillinger was charged with murder in Peed's death.

What we know: Police responded to reports of a person shot around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2. When they arrived, Peed was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene. Dillinger was arrested and charged a few days later. According to court records, Peed was Dillinger's uncle.

James Greenberg, 35

Date of homicide: Jan. 3

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2000 block of W. Coil Street

Status of investigation: William Ballard has been charged with murder related to Greenberg's death.

What we know: Greenberg was found by police with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Court records show the shooting occurred shortly after Ballard became "very upset" that Greenberg had contacted Ballard's girlfriend. Ballard is accused of putting a gun to his girlfriend's head and demanding to know where Greenberg was, according to a probable cause affidavit. He then forced his girlfriend into a car and drove to Greenberg's location. Greenberg was shot when he approached the car.

James Lewis, 56

Date of homicide: Jan. 11

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2100 block of N. Spencer Ave.

Status of investigation: Romello McGee was sentenced Sept. 8 for manslaughter. He was ordered to spend three years of his 10 year sentence on home detention. The remaining seven years were suspended by the judge.

What we know: Lewis was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on his porch shortly before 9 p.m. Police records indicate the shooting followed an argument involving Lewis, his girlfriend, her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend, McGee, over a video of a person dancing to music allegedly recorded by Lewis. A 14-year-old boy who also lived at the house suffered a graze wound to the head during the incident.

Ashley Bell, 32

Date of homicide: Jan. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3900 block of Boulevard Place

Status of investigation: Carl Davis was charged with murder related to Bell's death.

What we know: Bell was found by police just before 3 p.m. She had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital where she died. Police say Davis shot Bell, his wife, during an argument, according to court records.

Johnny Purchase, 60

Date of homicide: Jan. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2300 block of Hillside Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Purchase, a youth-engagement specialist at the Edna Martin Christian Center, was shot and killed while going door-to-door handing out program fliers to young people near East 25th Street and Keystone Avenue, according to police. Known to many as Mr. Johnny, he was born in Charleston, Missouri, but spent most of the last 30 years in Indianapolis, according to family.

Jerrell Moten, 28

Date of homicide: Jan. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Stratford Court

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Moten was found with gunshot wounds just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died.

Austin Smith, 23

Date of homicide: Jan. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3900 block of N. Pasadena Street

Status of investigation: Marcus Minor was charged with murder related to Smith's death.

What we know: Smith and his mother were found shot to death inside a home just before 6:30 p.m. They were the fourth and fifth homicide victims just that day. An infant was found inside the home unharmed. Another person was found shot nearby and survived. An IMPD spokesperson called it "one of the most horrific crime scenes I've ever seen." According to court records, Minor lived in the home with the victims.

Melissa Smith, 51

Date of homicide: Jan. 12

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3900 block of N. Pasadena Street

Status of investigation: Marcus Minor was charged with murder related to Smith's death.

What we know: Smith and her son were found shot to death inside a home just before 6:30 p.m. They were the fourth and fifth homicide victims just that day. An infant was found inside the home unharmed. Another person was found shot nearby, but she survived. An IMPD spokesperson called it "one of the most horrific crime scenes I've ever seen." Court records show Minor lived in the home with the victims.

Charlie Siders, 20

Date of homicide: Jan. 14

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3900 block of Hoyt Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Siders was found shot shortly before 1:30 a.m. He was taken to an area hospital where he died. Siders is survived by a young daughter, according to his obituary.

Justin White, 29

Date of homicide: Jan. 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 2900 block of S. Keystone Ave.

Status of investigation: Tavon Macklin and John Ziegler were both charged with murder related to White's death.

What we know: According to court records, a man who was with White at the time of the Jan. 17 shooting told police he and White stopped at the Keystone Avenue gas station on the way home from an overnight painting job in Greenwood. Ziegler and Macklin are accused of attempted to rob both men while armed and firing shots at the victims' vehicle.

Cung Cem, 19

Date of homicide: Jan. 17

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 8200 S. Meridian Street

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Cem was found shot around 5 p.m. and later died at the hospital. CBS4 reported that Cem's fiancé said the couple's car was boxed in by two other cars when someone shot through their window, striking Cem. She believes the couple was targeted.

Justin Laster, 42

Date of homicide: Jan. 20

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6700 block of E. 32nd Street

Status of investigation: Jacob Spivey-Martin was charged with murder in connection with Laster's death.

What we know: Laster was found inside PSC Industries, an insulation manufacturing plant where he worked, around 7 p.m., He was pronounced dead at the scene. Spivey-Martin was later accused with shooting Laster and charged with murder. According to court records, Spivey-Martin worked at the plant where co-workers said he often exhibited strange behavior.

DaQuan Smith, 27

Date of homicide: Jan. 23

Manner of death: Pending

Location: 200 block of N. Shortridge Road

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Police found Smith dead in a far east-side apartment building around 8:30 p.m. Police initially reported the Smith had been shot but later said he suffered "undisclosed trauma."

Kezzie Childs, 42

Date of homicide: Jan. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of Adams Street

Status of investigation: Then 17-year-old Raymond Childs III was charged with six counts of murder related to the shooting in which Kezzie Childs died.

What we know: Kezzie Childs was one of five people, including her husband and a pregnant woman, to be found shot to death inside an Adams Street home. Kezzie Childs, Raymond Childs Jr., 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, Kiara Hawkins, 19 and Hawkins' unborn baby were pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. Raymond Childs III, the son of Kezzie and Raymond Childs, was later charged with six counts of murder. According to court records, the shooting came after a disagreement between Raymond Childs and his father about staying out too late.

Adams Street massacre: Raymond Childs III's father's last words were 'I love you.'

Raymond Childs Jr., 42

Date of homicide: Jan. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of Adams Street

Status of investigation: Then 17-year-old Raymond Childs III was charged with six counts of murder related to the shooting in which Raymond Childs Jr. died.

What we know: Raymond Childs Jr. was one of five people, including his wife and a pregnant woman, to be found shot to death inside an Adams Street home. Raymond Childs Jr., 42, Kezzie Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, Kiara Hawkins, 19 and Hawkins' unborn baby were pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. Raymond Childs III, the son of Kezzie and Raymond Childs Jr., was later charged with six counts of murder. According to court records, the shooting came after a disagreement between Raymond Childs III and his father about staying out too late.

The home along Adams Street in Indianapolis on Wed. Feb. 2, 2021, where a shooting left five people and an unborn child dead, was along the route of a public safety walk i with Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Randal Taylor.

Elijah Childs, 18

Date of homicide: Jan. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of Adams Street

Status of investigation: Then 17-year-old Raymond Childs III was charged with six counts of murder related to the shooting in which Elijah Childs died.

What we know: Elijah Childs was one of five people, including his pregnant girlfriend, to be found shot to death inside an Adams Street home. Elijah Childs, 18, Raymond Childs Jr., 42, Kezzie Childs, 42, Rita Childs, 13, Kiara Hawkins, 19 and Hawkins' unborn baby were pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. Raymond Childs III, the son of Kezzie and Raymond Childs Jr. and brother of Elijah, was later charged with six counts of murder. According to court records, the shooting came after a disagreement between Raymond Childs III and his father about staying out too late.

Rita Childs, 13

Date of homicide: Jan. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of Adams Street

Status of investigation: Then 17-year-old Raymond Childs III was charged with six counts of murder related to the shooting in which Rita Childs died.

What we know: Rita Childs was one of five people, including a pregnant woman, to be found shot to death inside an Adams Street home. Rita Childs, 13, Elijah Childs, 18, Raymond Childs Jr., 42, Kezzie Childs, 42, Kiara Hawkins, 19 and Hawkins' unborn baby were pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. Raymond Childs III, the son of Kezzie and Raymond Childs Jr. and brother of Rita, was later charged with six counts of murder. According to court records, the shooting came after a disagreement between Raymond Childs III and his father about staying out too late.

Kiara 'Kiki' Hawkins, 19, and her unborn baby

Date of homicide: Jan. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 3500 block of Adams Street

Status of investigation: Then 17-year-old Raymond Childs III was charged with six counts of murder related to the shooting in which Kiara Hawkins and her unborn baby died.

What we know: Kiara Hawkins, who was in a relationship with Elijah Childs, was one of five people to be found shot to death inside an Adams Street home. Hawkins, 19 and Hawkins' unborn baby, Rita Childs, 13, Elijah Childs, 18, Raymond Childs Jr., 42 and Kezzie Childs, 42, were pronounced dead shortly before 4 a.m. Raymond Childs III, the son of Kezzie and Raymond Childs Jr., was later charged with six counts of murder. According to court records, the shooting came after a disagreement between Raymond Childs III and his father about staying out too late.

Jesus Medrano, 23

Date of homicide: Jan. 24

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 7000 block of Graham Road

Status of investigation: Imane McRae was initially charged with attempted murder. When Medrano died from his injuries, she was also charged with voluntary manslaughter. Her case remained pending in early October.

What we know: Medrano was found shot in the head in the parking lot of a McDonald's restaurant, according to police. He died three weeks later. According to court documents, the shooting followed an argument between Medrano and McRae in the drive-thru.

De-Rell Brown, 25

Date of homicide: Jan. 25

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 11000 block of Redskin Place

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Brown was found shot shortly after 2 a.m. Police said he died shortly after arriving at the hospital. Brown was a U.S. Army veteran, according to his obituary.

Bradley Dunaway, 1

Date of homicide: Jan. 29

Manner of death: Blunt force

Location: 7100 block of Kingswood Court

Status of investigation: Carl Hensley was charged with murder related to the child's death. His case remained pending Sept. 10.

What we know: According to court records, Dunaway was taken to the hospital after the child's mother returned home from a doctor's appointment to find him in his play pen having a seizure. The 1-year-old arrived at the hospital with “a severe head injury," and a doctor labeled the incident "fatal child abuse." Police said Hensley, who was in a relationship with the child's mother, "admitted that he was frustrated with (the baby), and when he put him down in the pack and play, he put him down harder than he meant to.”

James Goliday Jr., 46

Date of homicide: Jan. 29

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 4000 block of Stratford Ave.

Status of investigation: Unsolved

What we know: Goliday was found with gunshot wounds around 3:30 a.m. He was initially in critical condition but later died.

Karen Galvez Hernandez, 24

Date of homicide: Jan. 30

Manner of death: Shooting

Location: 6800 block of Mimosa Lane

Status of investigation: Gabriel Galvez Roblero was charged with murder.

What we know: Officers who responded to the southeast side home shortly before 5 a.m. found Hernandez dead on the floor from multiple gunshot wounds. Earlier, police had received a report from Roblero's ex-wife that Roblero had called her around 4:30 a.m. and "told her to take care of their children because he had just killed his wife," according to court documents. The woman told investigators Roblero said he was "on the run in his truck and was going to kill himself." Police eventually apprehended Roblero in Arkansas.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis homicides: The victims in 2021 and what we know so far