Homicide victim's body found near illegal Campbellville pot grow

Oct. 8—The cause of death for a 45-year-old man whose body was found in a remote mountainous area of Campbellville in Tehama County has been determined to be homicide, reported the Tehama County Sheriff's Office.

Roberto Berduzco Avila of Mexico was reported missing on Sept. 30 after a man and woman in the Chico area told the sheriff's office they had received a phone call stating their "brother had been killed in a marijuana garden in the remote portion of the Campbellville area," the sheriff's office said.

Tehama Major Crimes Unit investigators and Butte County Sheriff's Office both went to the area where it was believed Avila's body may be found if the report was true.

The body of a Hispanic male adult was located in the area near a large illegal commercial marijuana growing operation.

Avila's body was transported to the Tehama County Coroner's Office and identified by his family.

After an autopsy on Oct. 2, it was determined the cause of death was homicide, the sheriff's office reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tehama County Major Crimes Unit at 530-529-7920.