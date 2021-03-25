Homicide victim's family calls son a 'hero' who helped prevent mass casualty event

Mar. 25—Standing about 150 feet from where their loved one was found dead on Runnymeade Drive in Frederick, the Smith family addressed the public Thursday for the first time since the alleged murder.

"I think Mason was a hero, and he stopped something, his death stopped something," Curtis Mason Smith's father, Zachary Smith, said at a news conference, surrounded by his immediate family.

Police suspect the Thurmont area man accused of killing Smith, Joshua David Eckenrode, was planning a mass casualty event. Authorities found nine firearms, two improvised explosive devices and bomb-making materials in his residences, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell said.

To the best of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins' knowledge, Eckenrode was not under investigation by his or other law enforcement agencies prior to the homicide. Jenkins said Eckenrode had "minor involvement" with police previously, perhaps a traffic violation, but no "red flags" that would lead police to believe he was capable of something like this.

Smith, a 19-year-old Frederick resident, and Eckenrode knew each other from high school, Wivell said; they were acquaintances.

Zachary Smith suggested his son lost his life for refusing to go along with Eckenrode or perhaps trying to stop him.

"My son was not part of this. He stopped this. He saved this community," Zachary Smith said. "This could be a much bigger thing."

The younger Smith was reported missing by family last Friday. His body was found in his vehicle Sunday on an abandoned property in the 8100 block of Runnymeade Drive, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head, charging documents state.

"He always stood up for what was right," Zachary Smith said.

"This was a senseless, needless tragedy," Jenkins said.

Eckenrode, 19, of the 6700 block of Mountaindale Road, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and using a firearm in a violent crime, online court records show. He also faces numerous charges for possessing firearms and destructive devices. After police conducted interviews and searched his Mountaindale Road apartment, Eckenrode was taken into custody in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police also searched a home associated with him on Bethel Road in Frederick, where authorities believe the alleged murder took place.

Jenkins said police do not know what motive Eckenrode may have had for causing a potential mass casualty event or murder. Jenkins did not know what target Eckenrode may have had for such an event.

The victim reportedly referred to Eckenrode as "Redneck Josh," and Eckenrode had a social media name of, "thewhite_josh," charging documents state. Jenkins said at the news conference there is no information to indicate the defendant had any ties to white supremacist activity.

"Something was going to happen, and [Eckenrode] probably wouldn't survive," Jenkins said of the purported plot.

Among the evidence collected, police reportedly found what appeared to be a suicide note in Eckenrode's Mountaindale Road apartment, charging documents state.

At the Bethel Road address in Frederick, Jenkins said police found evidence that he hosed down the driveway where the shooting occurred in an attempt to cover it up.

Jenkins said he's known the Smith family for many years and that their son was a good man.

No other arrests are expected at this point, Wivell said, but he noted the investigation is still ongoing.

Zachary Smith expressed hope that the abandoned property would be cleaned up.

"I hope that the community, the county, the owners of this property clean it up — that no other bad things can happen here," Zachary Smith said.

Jenkins said the property has been abandoned for years and suggested it's a spot known to many local teenagers. There was a fire there in 2010.

There will be a candlelight vigil in Curtis Mason Smith's memory at Clover Hill Park April 11 at 7 p.m.

Authorities ask that anyone having information related to this case contact the FCSO tip line at 301-600-4131 and reference case No. 21-025637.

