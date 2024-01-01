Homicide victims' relatives help each other heal

Mothers, fathers and children impacted by violence came together Monday to remember the 262 people who died as a result of homicide in Baltimore in 2023. The group Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters (MOMS) gathered at Roberta's House in east Baltimore, a place that helps families dealing with grief and trauma. Baltimore had more than 260 homicides in 2023, although that marks a significant reduction from the 330 killings in 2022. On the last day of 2023, police found a 36-year-old man dead from a shooting in the 4200 block of Belair Road.

View comments