Homicide victim's warmth as a person, art as a hair braider, leaves indelible memories

PAWTUCKET – Avery King had dreams of basketball greatness when Jacelyn "Jae" DoCouto befriended him at this city's Boys & Girls Club about 20 years ago.

King was just 12 years old. But soon, DoCouto would help him look good on the basketball court.

She was a skilled hair braider with dreams of her own. One time, she modeled King's braids after the ones showcased by King's favorite player, NBA star Allen Iverson. She made sure the design incorporated some special distinctions, says the former St. Raphael Academy player.

"Every game, I would have a new 'do" the 32-year-old recalled Monday.

King, who was quite sad, was standing outside the Pawtucket shop where DoCouto spent years getting to know people, including him, closely as she braided their hair.

The entryway was filled with flowers, votive candles and stuffed animals.

On Friday night, DoCouto was shot and killed at the shop, police say.

Through the weekend and into Monday, people visited the front of the parlor on Central Avenue where the 33-year-old mother of two braided hair.

Jocelyn "Jae" DoCouto spent her life braiding hair and building a business around her vocation, endearing herself to customers. She is shown here with her two children.

DoCouto's customers rated her conversational skills and friendship on par with her intricate hair braids.

An advocate for her chosen vocation

Others, including some state lawmakers, will also remember her contributions to a piece of legislation that made it easier for hair braiders to do their work. The law, signed by Gov. Gina Raimondo, made it possible to work as a hair braider in Rhode Island without a license.

"I have spent my life mastering the art of African-style, natural hair care," DoCouto wrote in a 2018 op-ed in The Providence Journal. "As a young girl, I learned to braid and even practiced on my own head. I later learned more advanced techniques from my aunt."

Her piece went on to explain how Rhode Island law required hair braiders to get training in certain chemical-based hair practices that they did not use while braiding hair and, moreover, "outright reject."

"I chose to build my life in Rhode Island, but I am told that I cannot contribute to my local economy as an independent business owner until I spend thousands of dollars to complete the irrelevant, burdensome training required by law …" she wrote.

"This is absurd and forecloses so many opportunities to women like me who want to earn an honest living as small-business owners," she wrote.

Jacelyn "Jae" DoCouto, second from right, joined Gov. Gina Raimondo and state lawmakers, including, from left, Sen. Dawn Euer, Sen. Ana Quezada, Rep. Anastasia Williams and, at right, Providence salon owner Natalie Jones for the ceremonial signing of a new law that liberated hair braiders from licensing requirements in 2018.

Gov. Gina Raimondo signs a law

The law was enacted in 2018. A year later, Jessica Butler found her way to DoCouto.

DoCouto could take up to six hours to put Butler's hair into an intricate design with the pony tails that she liked. They talked a lot. For part of it, DoCouto would work on her laptop.

"I got to know her well," Butler, 36, recalled, standing amid the flowers and stuffed animals.

"This just doesn't feel real," she said.

"I met her children," she said. "She was a kind person."

A talented basketball player talks about life with a hair braider

King, stayed with basketball through college and eventually played in the professional ranks in the American Basketball Association. He always remained loyal to DoCouto's braiding. Each session, he says, took a half-hour to an hour. The discussion was intellectual at times, he said. They would talk about his life and her life.

"I would always leave with something new," he said.

The shop where Jocelyn "Jae" DoCouto spent many hours talking with customers as she braided their hair was the site of a memorial display on Monday. DoCouto was the victim of a homicide outside her shop Friday night, police say.

Hair-braiders have a saying: To weave a really great braid is to "slay it."

The name of DoCouto's business, "Jae Slayed," is written in big gold letters on the window of the shop.

Even on Monday, the name made King, who was grieving, smile at first. He was thinking of DoCouto's craft.

A few moments later, the smiles were gone.

"Her son's not going to have a mother," he said. "Her daughter's not going to have a mother."

