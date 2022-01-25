A Monday afternoon homicide at a West Ocean City motel is under investigation.

The Worcester County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Rambler Motel on Elm Street at about 4:36 p.m. for a report of an assault.

Law enforcement found the victim and began life-saving efforts. Members of the Ocean City Fire Department aided with care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maryland State Police identified the victim as 37-year-old Nicholas Pittman of Ocean City. His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Worcester County Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene.

Investigators from the Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division assisted along with technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division. Search warrants were obtained and the scene was processed for evidence.

State police said the Homicide Unit is now leading the investigation, with detectives canvassing the neighborhood to identify anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have information about a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact investigators at 410-749-3101. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Homicide at West Ocean City motel under investigation