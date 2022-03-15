Homicide: Woman found burned in St. Paul warehouse, suspect arrested near his burning home

Mar. 15—A woman's body was found badly burned in a St. Paul warehouse and police soon arrested a suspect near his Bloomington house. His residence was on fire at the time.

The man and woman were formerly in a relationship, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before 9 a.m. Tuesday about a report of a woman on fire in St. Paul's St. Anthony Park area of the 1700 block of Wynne Avenue, near Como and Snelling avenues. There were witnesses inside a shipping warehouse at the Superior Brokerage Services complex, Davis said.

The woman, who was in her 40s, was unresponsive and not breathing, and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police quickly identified a suspect and shared information with police in Bloomington, where the man lives, Davis said. Bloomington police arrested Patrick Morris Simmons, 47, near his home.

"Calls like these are absolutely shocking and devastating," Davis said, adding that she knows "this senseless act of violence will cause ripples of grief and pain to the victim's loved ones and family."

Police did not publicly release the woman's name on Tuesday.

Homicide investigators interviewed Simmons and he was jailed on suspicion of murder.

The homicide was the 11th of the year in St. Paul.