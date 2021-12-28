Homicides in 2021 surpass last year's total

Dec. 28—No. 6 of the top 10 local stories of 2021.

HIGH POINT — High Point Police Department detectives spent this year investigating 21 lives claimed in homicides across the city.

They investigated just 14 in 2020. The city recorded 19 homicides during 2017, 2018 and 2019 after seeing only seven in 2016, according to police records.

The 21 homicides tallied by The High Point Enterprise include a man who killed a woman at a W. English Road house, then was fatally shot by a law enforcement officer during a standoff in February, and a man who killed himself after fatally shooting a woman at an east High Point residence in a murder-suicide in July.

High Point Police Chief Travis Stroud has said that other categories of major crime in the city have been down this year compared to 2020.

Of the 21 homicides, 13 involved a firearm, four occurred from beatings, and two involved use of a knife. One stemmed from heat exhaustion when a disabled woman was left for hours in a hot car. Her caregiver was charged with homicide.

Police haven't released the manner of death of a man who was killed in his north High Point Dec. 22. The man's son has been charged with killing his father. The son had been shot.

Police have closed all but three homicide cases this year. Investigators continue to seek arrests in the shootings of Robert Booth in May, Edward Gallardo in August and Jacoreyian D. McLendon last week.

National statistics for 2021 are not yet available, but the national homicide rate jumped 30% from 2019 to 2020, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the largest increase in modern history.

Despite the increase, the 2020 homicide rate of 7.8 homicides per 100,000 people was 22% below the rate of 1991 (10 homicides per 100,000 people) and far below the rates recorded in much of the 1970s and 1980s, according to the CDC.

Homicides dropped consistently during the 1990s and fell or remained at stable levels during the 2000s. The country's homicide rate began increasing in the middle of the last decade.

Story continues

Analysts nationally and locally have debated the factors contributing to the increase in homicides, from gang activity and narcotics trafficking to access to firearms and lowered levels of respect for law enforcement. Stroud offered his bottom-line assessment when interviewed this past July by The High Point Enterprise.

"There's a very lowered level of respect for each other," he said. "It's about conflict resolution. It's disturbing to see so many people that, if they have an issue, answer it with violence. Until we figure out as a society how to address that, we're not going to stop it."

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul