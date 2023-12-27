Homicides down, shootings involving juveniles up
While homicides are down in Baltimore City, shootings involving juveniles are rising compared to 2022. City police are trying to determine the circumstances that led to Tuesday night's shooting of a 13-year-old boy. Police said officers were called around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday and found the teenager suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The boy was taken to a hospital, and investigators are preliminarily unsure of what led to the shooting. T.J. Smith, a talk show host on WBAL NewsRadio 1090 AM and 101.5 FM and former public information officer for the police departments in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County, described issues involving juveniles and guns.