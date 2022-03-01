Homicides increased in Fayetteville last year as overall crime decreased, police chief says

A new sign hangs above the entrance to Fayetteville City Hall.

Homicides in Fayetteville were up 50% in 2021, but overall crime was down, the police chief said Monday.

Domestic violence, robberies, fights were the leading possible motives for homicides, Police Chief Gina Hawkins told the City Council at its regular meeting.

Hawkins and Fire Chief Michael Hill gave presentations to the council on their departments' fourth-quarter and 2021 year reviews.

Both departments reported an increase in responses to drug use and distributions of Narcan, a medicine used to rapidly treat narcotic overdoses.

In 2021, the Police Department saw a 10.6% decrease in overall crime in Fayetteville with an uptick in motor theft, assault, and homicide. Officers also reported confiscating 785 weapons from around the city, according to Hawkins.

Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins.

Hill said the Fire Department's Emergency Medical Services responded to 17,729 calls, which was up 37% from 2020. He said EMS also responded to 325 opioid overdose calls that required the administration of Narcan to prevent fatal overdoses. The use of the medicine was up 105% in 2021.

The Police Department also gave updates to the City Council on camera usage around Fayetteville. Hill responded to questions from council members about the lack of minority firefighters.

Increase in death investigations, changes in crime

In 2021, there was a 21% increase in all death investigation, Hawkins said. This included not just homicides but also natural or accidental deaths, overdoses and suicide. The homicide unit responds to all those deaths to determine if the death was suspicious, she said.

Homicides in 2021 were up 50% from 2020 with 48 investigations. There was a 33% increase in suicides investigations at 32 deaths, and a 19% increase in natural deaths, Hawkins said.

The department created a breakdown of motives for homicides in the city in addition to racial and gender demographics, Hawkins said.

In the citywide decrease of crime, there was also decrease in arrests in 2021, according to Hawkins. Compared to the previous year, there was a 7.1% change in both misdemeanor and felony arrests with a total of 18,877. There were a total of 19,796 arrests in 2020.

There was no percentage change for rape cases in the city, Hawkins said, with the number staying at 87. Aggravated assaults were up nearly 2% with 1,144 cases compared to 1,125 in 2020.

For property crimes, car theft was up to 457 cases. Hawkins said many people leave their cars running with their belongings inside the car or do not lock their doors, resulting in the thefts. She said the department was working to educate the public about car safety.

Diversifying the fire department

Councilman Larry Wright asked the fire chief if the department was working towards hiring more African American and people of color.

Hill said the department was being successful in their recruiting.

"Where we're struggling in is retention," Hill said. "We're not keeping them as fast as we're gaining them."

Hill said that once minority candidates learn more about the job, they decide they would rather return to other jobs.

"I don't understand," Wright said. "Once they get in, they see what they don't like and are ready to go back to what they were doing prior?"

Wright questioned if the environment of the Fire Department was a reason for the candidates not liking the job. Hill said in exit interviews, the work environment is not mentioned but instead people don't want to take the risks to be a firefighter with a low salary.

Still, the department is working to reach younger people in high schools and working on new metrics to hire more minorities, Hill said.

Fatal drug use and Narcan

In total, the Fire Department received 26,414 calls for emergencies in 2021, according to Hill. There was an increase in the type of fire-related calls with 145 car fires which was about a 27% increase, there was a 105% increase in natural vegetation causes at 247 fires, and 2,612 false alarm calls were made to the department, Hill said.

Of the 325 calls to drug overdoses, about 63% of patients improved after Narcan administration, according to Hill.

Known also by its scientific name Naloxone, the Narcan medication is mostly used to restore regular breathing to a person if their breathing is slowed or stopped because of an overdose. Hill said most of the overdoses were caused by the use of opioids including fentanyl, which is about 80-100 times stronger than morphine. The drug typically comes in the form of pills but is also used in other forms.

Kevin Dove, deputy fire chief, said the department has been mostly successful in the administration of Narcan. The fatalities are usually the result of people not witnessing a person overdose and calling EMS too late, Dove said.

Hawkins said that the Police Department reported 84 deaths from drug overdoses in 2021. Detectives are investigating the deaths and finding out which drugs were used and potential distributors of the drug.

Last year during arrests, the department's Narcotic Unit seized 25,786 grams of cocaine which was almost double what they seized in 2020. The department also seized 23.6 grams of heroin, 261 pounds of marijuana, and 8,790 grams of fentanyl compared to 2,101 grams in 2020.

"The focus on trying to get fentanyl is really high across the nation because of how volatile that drug is," Hawkins said. "Our focus in trying to get that off the street is a priority."

The exposure to the drug is dangerous to officers and firefighters who respond to calls where the drug might be present, Hawkins said. The department has ordered more equipment through grants that will allow officers to detect fentanyl without touching it.

"We keep Narcan on us not just for the community but for ourselves," Hawkins said.

Mayor Mitch Colvin, who also leads the Colvin Funeral Home and Cremations on Murchison Road, said he sees deaths from drug overdoses frequently. He asked if the Police Department was working on an anti-drug use marketing campaign to discourage the usage in Fayetteville. Hawkins said the department would look into it.

Last year, the Cumberland County Health Department began distributing Narcan after getting funding from the County Commissioners. The Naloxone kits are free and available to all residents in the city.

Investigative Reporter Kristen Johnson can be reached at kjohnson1@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Homicides increased in Fayetteville last year, overall crime decreased